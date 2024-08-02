Joe Germanotta talks Joanne Trattoria, entertainment, and owning a NYC restaurant in the digital age

Joanne Trattoria. Photo Courtesy of Joanne Trattoria

Joe Germanotta is the owner of Joanne Trattoria, an Italian restaurant in New York City. He chatted about being a restaurant owner in the digital age, and the latest entertainment and lifestyle events.

He is the husband of Cynthia Germanotta, and the father of Grammy award-winning global pop music star Lady Gaga, and Natali Germanotta.

Joanne Trattoria

“We opened 15 years ago as an Italian restaurant,” he said. “It features our traditional family dishes. The place is decorated with photographs from over the years and employees. My staff are all like my kids.”

“Right after COVID, I started bringing in entertainment. Initially, I would do it either Friday night or Saturday night… then, it grew to Friday and Saturday nights,” he noted.

“Creative event producer Jessee O. came in over a year ago, and she inspired me to do a drag show We set it up, and it was a big success, and the biggest one was during Pride month. It was a fabulous show. Then, we started Cabaret, which featured drag performers and Broadway performers,” he elaborated.

“The portions are generous and they are family-style,” he noted.

Germanotta shared that their weekly entertainment and lifestyle events include “Drag me to Joanne” on Wednesdays, “Thursday Night Trivia,” “Cabaret Magic” on Fridays, “Saturday Night Live Music,” and “Sunday Night Bingo.”

Singer Olivia Renteria at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

On July 26, as Digital Journal reported, singer Olivia Renteria (“Mean Girls” on Broadway) and magician Emma Olson (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us”) performed at Joanna Trattoria in Manhattan, as part of its “Cabaret Magic” night.

Magician Emma Olson at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Germanotta said, “I enjoy it. We are trying to put together a streaming audience here, so all the shows that we have can be streamed on the different online platforms. I installed a camera system.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Germanotta said, “Enigma.”

Germanotta’s defining moment: Becoming sober five years ago

Germanotta shared that a defining moment for him was when he quit alcohol and became sober five years ago.

“That really changed my life,” he acknowledged. “It’s a tremendous feeling. I wasn’t an alcoholic but when I did drink, it caused health issues with my heart. I said, ‘enough is enough’ and now I am five years sober. That has given me more focus in what I want to do in life.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Germanotta said, “When people love the concept of the restaurant, and when they return and come back, that’s success. I hope people have a good time here; that’s what I am shooting for.”

Markos Papadatos at the outdoor patio at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

