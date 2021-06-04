Joan Peterson talks about ‘Quacky The Duck: A Grand Family Adventure’ book

Joan Peterson. Photo Courtesy of Joan Peterson

Joan Peterson is a first-time bestselling author at the age of 87. She proves that age is just a number. Peterson chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her new book “Quacky The Duck: A Grand Family Adventure.”

“Quacky The Duck: A Grand Family Adventure” her first children’s book, and shortly after its release it hit the bestseller list. Her book has been a huge hit with readers and reviewers alike due to its fun, and yes powerful message, along with its amazing graphics. Since then Petersen was off to the races with two more books getting ready for release.

She is a dedicated supporter for the Veterans and the Active Troops, but she is always looking to lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it. Whether she is supporting seniors, children in homeless shelters or other disadvantaged people, she is always thinking about “How can I help in some small way?” and “How can I give someone a smile today?”

She has been a lifelong believer in quiet small acts of kindness, and making a difference when she can which she continued while she was quarantined for the last year. When not writing she is crocheting, and creating care packages for those who need some cheer and extra love, including veterans, teens and seniors.

‘Quacky The Duck’ is a fun book, which has a beautiful and much-needed message for readers. It is also a very fun story. What inspired you to write this phenomenal story?

Thank you much for your kind words. I strongly believe that we have to find ways to teach basic lessons of kindness, empathy, diversity and understanding to our children. We need to do it in a way that they do not know that a lesson is being taught.

Writing a children’s book is a huge opportunity to get a child’s interest and quietly teach a lesson without them knowing it is a lesson.

‘Quacky The Duck’ became a bestseller, which is a huge accomplishment. What was it like for you when you got the news that your book hit the bestseller list?

This was so exciting and meant so much to me personally as I did know if I could ever get a book published let alone have it become a bestseller. I am truly grateful to everyone that has supported me and helped make my dream come true.

Writers need downtime to keep their creative mojo going. What are you doing when you aren’t writing?

I am actively involved in supporting projects for our veterans as well as seniors and homeless children. This takes up most of my ‘down’ time.

How long did it take for you to write your book and what was one of the challenges you faced while writing it?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The idea came along and then the book took about a month to write. The challenges I faced were mostly with my lack of experience in writing and also limited proficiency in documenting this on the computer/laptop.

I was very fortunate that my niece had extensive knowledge in writing and was a great help to get my book published.

‘Quacky the Duck’ was a huge success. Do you have another book in the works you can tell us about?

I am working on two books and I am hoping to get one of them published by the end of this year. One is about bullying and the other is about being accepted and finding a new family that may not be considered traditional

Joan Peterson’s book “Quacky The Duck: A Grand Family Adventure” is available on Amazon.