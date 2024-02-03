It’s cold outside: Debunking seven winter heating myths

A more severe energy shock as Russia reduces gas deliveries to Europe could push the eurozone into a 'deeper winter recession' - Copyright AFP/File SAUL LOEB

Currently, in the northern hemisphere, cold weather is upon many people in many countries. Given escalating fuel costs, there are challenges in relation to bills to add to the general concerns in relation to keeping homes warm.

As the weather gets colder, it’s important to keep yourself and your home warm. But many people have some strange beliefs when it comes to winter heating, many of which might be making their homes less energy- and cost-efficient to heat.

To help out Digital Journal readers, expert Llewellyn Kinch (MakeMyHouseGreen.com) deconstructs some of the common myths about heating a home in the depths of winter.

Cranking Up The Thermostat Heats The Home Faster

According to Kinch simply ramping up the temperature does not work: “For most systems, this only sets the final temperature higher and risks you overheating your home. Since these systems work at a constant rate, you can do nothing to make the process faster, so only set the thermostat to the desired temperature.”

It’s Cheaper To Leave The Heating On Low All Day Than To Turn It On And Off

Here Kinch observes: “Modern heating systems reach the desired temperature quickly, so there’s no need to leave your heating on all day. In fact, doing this can lead to excess energy usage and overheating your home.”

He adds: “Programmable thermostats and smart home systems can optimise heating usage, allowing you to set a schedule for when your heating goes on and off and therefore reducing your overall energy consumption. There may be some exceptions such as heat-pumps that work more continuously.”

Electric Heaters Are More Efficient Than Central Heating

In terms of additional heating, Kinch finds: “These are effective for heating small spaces that need additional warmth, so they can be great if you only need to heat one room of a large house, or if you need to provide bursts of extra warmth for grandma. However, they’ll cost more if used as the primary heat source.”

Instead, Kinch recommends: “Well-maintained modern central heating systems are designed to heat entire spaces more evenly and efficiently, so utilising your heating system effectively with a programmable thermostat or smart home system will often be the most cost-effective option for heating your home.”

Heat Is Lost Through Windows And Doors

Look more widely for heat loss says Kinch: “Whilst heat can be lost this way, other culprits include poor insulation, unsealed gaps, and insufficient weather stripping. You should therefore address all of these areas when seeking to make energy- and heat-saving home improvements.”

Ceiling Fans Are Only Useful In The Summer

A seemingly counterintuitive recommendation from Kinch is: “During the winter, set the fan to rotate clockwise at a low speed. This will push the warm air that has risen to the ceiling gently down into the room, making sure none of that warmth is wasted.”

Solar Energy Doesn’t Work In Winter

On the subject of solar power, Kinch advises: “It is a common misconception that solar energy doesn’t work in the winter. Despite shorter daylight hours and the sun’s lower position in the sky, solar panels can still produce a substantial amount of energy. Solar panels are still a great source of energy in the winter that can help to off-set the energy intensive demands of heating a home. While there is less sun during the shorter winter days, the cold weather helps panels operate more efficiently.”