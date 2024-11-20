Is the UK legal system failing on toxicology tests due to costs?

Juree Burgett, who traveled from Kansas, smells various varieties of cannabis at a dispensary in Kansas City, Missouri -- a state where recreational pot use is now legal - Copyright AFP LOIC VENANCE

According to a private sector laboratory, UK government cost-cutting measures are resulting in dangerous drugs going undetected which risks child safety in family law cases.

This charge comes from Attolife, a UK-based toxicology laboratory specialising in drug testing for family law cases. The laboratory has published a critical analysis showing that the UK’s legal and social service systems are facing an escalating crisis in child and family welfare.

The result is a system that often orders only standard drug tests—usually for cannabis—instead of more comprehensive tests that can detect synthetic drugs like Spice. Unlike cannabis, Spice and similar synthetic drugs are powerful, unpredictable, and often more dangerous, causing effects like psychosis, seizures, and violent behaviour.

At the root of the problem is the disparity in cost: while testing for cannabis is relatively inexpensive, Spice testing is significantly more costly due to the complexity and number of variants.

This cost-cutting strategy, while seemingly economical in the short term, hides higher long-term costs and tragic social consequences, according to the report. This is particularly concerning for vulnerable children and families.

As to how this financial concern has arisen, the report pinpoints budget constraints in local authorities, social services, and cuts to Legal Aid. These have led to an apparent prioritisation of cost over quality in drug testing.

Dr. Salah Breidi, Lead Toxicologist at AttoLife explains in a statement to Digital Journal: “The long-term costs of inadequate testing in child safeguarding and family law are substantial, often resulting in incorrect decisions with broad social and financial implications.”

Dr. Salah Breidi is a leading expert in Forensic Toxicology with extensive experience as a forensic scientist and expert witness in UK and international courts.

Breidi adds: “Poorly informed judgments lead to repeated interventions, prolonged cases, and higher healthcare, legal, and social service costs. For example, failing to detect chronic substance abuse can result in costly, ongoing intervention or expose children to harm with lifelong impacts.”

A recent UK government study shows that inaccurate results lead to repeated court cases, additional interventions, and increased healthcare and social service resources. Such missteps drain budgets and divert resources from prevention programs.

The same study also reveals that drug misuse in the UK costs society nearly £20 billion annually in healthcare, crime, and policing. Without accurate testing for synthetic cannabinoids, these costs will likely rise due to increased crime, health issues, and welfare dependency.