Is Texas set to be the most affordable area for US housing?

Published

The rubble of the Champlain tower in Surfside, Florida on July 6, 2021 as rescuers race to search the collapsed condo before Tropical Storm Elsa barrels closer, threatening the operation with torrential downpours and strong winds. - Copyright AFP ADITYA AJI
Housing inventory has grown at a modest 17 percent over the past two decades, bringing the U.S. housing stock to 145 million units in 2023.

New analysis, of nearly 500 cities, from StorageCafe highlights uneven growth across sectors—while multifamily developments have gained significant momentum, single-family and middle-density housing have lagged.

Specific markets in Texas and California are working to close the affordability gap by increasing middle housing inventory—such as duplexes, triplexes, and town homes—often considered a solution to the housing crisis. However, middle housing has yet to gain significant momentum nationally. Texas is perhaps surprise in contrast to California, given the difference in political dynamics between these two parts of Trump’s new model USA.

The collected data relates to the U.S. property market.

Houses taken from above. Image by Tim Sandle

Middle housing grew just 11 percent nationwide, despite its potential to ease affordability challenges and provide diverse options.


Migration hotspots like Arizona and Texas are feeling the squeeze. In cities like Gilbert and Fort Worth, where middle housing makes up less than 25 percent of inventory, demand far outpaces supply. This shortage of mid-range options has contributed to dramatic price increases, with Fort Worth’s home prices jumping 218 percent over the past two decades.


Where middle housing thrives, prices stay affordable. States like New Jersey and Pennsylvania, with stronger middle housing markets, often have home prices below the national average of $340,000—offering better chances at homeownership.
Multifamily housing has seen an impressive 54 percent growth over the past two decades, far surpassing the 17% growth in single-family homes. However, multifamily still makes up just 11% of the total inventory, leaving significant room for expansion to help address the ongoing housing shortage.


Southern metros like Texas, Florida, and North Carolina are leading housing expansion efforts, outperforming all other regions across the U.S. However, their strong migration appeal has also made these areas increasingly competitive, driving up housing prices and turning once-affordable markets into more expensive ones.

Notably, McKinney, Texas, led the way among the cities analysed, with middle housing inventory growing by 185 percent from 2005 to 2023.

Despite this positive trend, inventory expansion has not kept pace with demand, and home prices have surged in nearly every city analysed. 99.4 percent of cities saw home price increases over the past two decades.

Digital Journal reached out to Doug Ressler, Business Intelligence Manager atYardi Matrix, for his insights on the state of the housing market.

Ressler observes: “The focus on single-family homes has created a significant gap in the middle housing segment, one that remains difficult to fill even as multifamily housing gains momentum. Reviving “missing middle” housing requires more than just building additional units—it involves rethinking zoning laws, offering financial incentives, and exploring innovative solutions like office-to-residential conversions. These approaches can help maximize existing spaces while ensuring they align with community needs.”

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

