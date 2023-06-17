Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Is it time for Medicare to cover the cost of Alzheimer’s drugs?

There’s currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. But there is medicine available that can temporarily reduce the symptoms. How available should it be?
Avatar photo

Published

A carer helps an elderly resident - one of three alzheimer sufferers in the establishment- in a house at L'Hay-les- Roses on the outskirts of Paris
A carer helps an elderly resident - one of three alzheimer sufferers in the establishment- in a house at L'Hay-les- Roses on the outskirts of Paris - Copyright AFP STR
A carer helps an elderly resident - one of three alzheimer sufferers in the establishment- in a house at L'Hay-les- Roses on the outskirts of Paris - Copyright AFP STR

It would seem, based on polling trends, that the majority of U.S. citizens want Congress and the President to step in to cover the cost of Alzheimer’s drugs. This issue highlights the flaws in the U.S. healthcare market model.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has indicated it will continue to refuse to cover an entire class of FDA-approved therapies for early Alzheimer’s except for treatments provided through a very narrowly constructed clinical study.

There’s currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. But there is medicine available that can temporarily reduce the symptoms. There are two types of medications approved to treat Alzheimer’s: those that can temporarily ease some symptoms, and those that can slow the progression of the disease.

The poll was conducted May 1-7, 2023, using professional telephone interviewers and the leading outcome suggests that nearly nine in ten voters favour (87 percent) requiring Medicare to cover the cost of U.S. FDA-approved drugs that indicate they can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease (provided the symptoms are detected sufficiently early).

There is also a political dimension to the findings, with 63 percent of voters expressing strong agreement with the statement that President Biden should step in and require Medicare to cover FDA-approved drugs and therapies that can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

This is based on a poll conducted by Lake Research Partners and Public Opinion Strategies. The poll was commissioned by four Alzheimer’s patient advocacy groups: the LEAD Coalition, the Alliance for Aging Research, the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation, and UsAgainstAlzheimer’s.

The LEAD Coalition seeks to mobilize an engaged network of collaborating organizations to focus the nation’s attention on Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia and to accelerate transformational progress.

In addition, the polling data shows that almost two-thirds of those surveyed (at 63 percent) are concerned that they, or a friend, or family member, could proceed to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

One reason for the high polling may relate to the nature of the disease and its societal impact. Neil Newhouse, partner and co-founder of Public Opinion Strategies says: “Alzheimer’s is personal for most Americans — more than half say they know someone who has had the disease, and they are deeply concerned about whether they’ll develop it. As a result, Americans strongly support requiring Medicare to cover FDA-approved treatments for the disease.”

In this article:Alzheimer's, Health, Healthcare, Medicare, Medicine, People
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers greet asylum seekers as they arrive at the Roxham Road border crossing in Champlain, New York, on March 25, 2023 Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers greet asylum seekers as they arrive at the Roxham Road border crossing in Champlain, New York, on March 25, 2023

World

Canada court upholds pact on returning asylum seekers to US

Canada's Supreme Court upheld an immigration rule that allows authorities to bar asylum seekers from entering the country from the U.S.

24 hours ago
A Syrian man searches for missing family members at the Greek port of Kalamata A Syrian man searches for missing family members at the Greek port of Kalamata

World

Parents of Syrians missing in Greece boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’

In war-torn Syria, parents of teenagers missing in a shipwreck off the Greek coast are clinging onto hope their children might be alive.

7 hours ago
Ecuadoran security forces frisk a man who was stopped while riding a motorcycle in Guayaquil on April 3, 2023 Ecuadoran security forces frisk a man who was stopped while riding a motorcycle in Guayaquil on April 3, 2023

World

Kidnappers use grisly tactics as Ecuador crime spirals

Ecuadoran security forces frisk a man who was stopped while riding a motorcycle in Guayaquil on April 3, 2023 - Copyright AFP/File Lars HagbergCrime...

20 hours ago
Migrants camp outside across from the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso, Texas on May 8, 2023 Migrants camp outside across from the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso, Texas on May 8, 2023

World

Extreme heat baking much of Texas with no relief in sight

An excessive heat warning has been extended in Texas through 8 pm Sunday and will most likely go into next week.

7 hours ago