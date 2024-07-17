Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Irritating traits: Personal quirks your co-workers find most annoying

People often avoid direct confrontation, which shows that many workplaces might lack good communication training.
Avatar photo

Published

Video calls like Zoom have become part of daily office life, but are worse for brainstorming, a new study shows
Video calls like Zoom have become part of daily office life, but are worse for brainstorming, a new study shows - Copyright AFP/File Noel Celis
Video calls like Zoom have become part of daily office life, but are worse for brainstorming, a new study shows - Copyright AFP/File Noel Celis

A new study by Kickresume has surveyed almost 3,000 employees to reveal the ‘most grating’ colleague behaviours. This was undertaken, the firm states, to better understand how people manage these challenges in the workplace. The data was based on a survey of 2,894 respondents. Many of these traits are the opposite of what employers are typically seeking in job applicant candidates.

The assessment detailed the different types of annoying colleagues – which were ranked on a scale of between 1 and 5 – where this conduct surfaces, and how employees deal – or wish they dealt – with these issues.

The findings showed that 85 percent of people have dealt with an annoying coworker, with 58 percent saying these behaviours significantly affect their productivity.

The research found that the most troublesome types of coworker are:
 

Worker typeProportion of respondents
Credit Stealer33%
Micromanager32%
Chronic Complainer 30%
Personal Space Intruder30%
Lunch Thief27%

Peter Duris, CEO at Kickresume, says in a statement: “People often avoid direct confrontation, which shows that many workplaces might lack good communication training and conflict resolution resources. Fixing these issues could make employees happier and create a more supportive work environment.”

He adds: “Our findings are quite concerning, so we want to highlight the importance of creating a harmonious workplace where these behaviours are addressed. This could involve diplomatically making staff aware of how their actions affect the team. Doing this will help build a more united, friendly, and efficient workplace.”

The environment in which these behaviours were experienced was found to also play a role in how people feel about annoying colleagues. Here, 62 percent said they have faced irritating behaviour in the workplace directly. 

For hybrid or remote working, 44 percent of employees found their colleagues annoying in the likes of emails and tools like Slack. In addition, 29 percent also felt the same with video calls and 37 percent, with phone calls. 

Adding to this, 53 percent of employees who do hybrid – remote and in-person – work, believe that this has minimised experiencing annoying colleagues. 

Those who seek to deal with an annoying colleague, tend to do so by directly asking their coworker to stop their behaviour.

In this article:Britain, People, Personality, Psychology, traits, Workers
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Students at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology use virtual reality headsets in class Students at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology use virtual reality headsets in class

Life

The major scams every university student needs to watch out for

Read the fine print carefully and understand the implications of acquiring credit card debt before signing up, check the legitimacy.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Going down the wrong rabbit hole? Peering into the Rabbit R1 API security flaw

This meant that the trust in that key was a forever kind of trust, one you couldn’t suddenly revoke.

18 hours ago
Social media users voiced confusion as they scrambled for accurate information about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in a sea of misinformation. Social media users voiced confusion as they scrambled for accurate information about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in a sea of misinformation.

Social Media

Trump shooting conspiracy theories flourish on X, researchers say

Conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump received tens of millions of views on X, researchers said.

23 hours ago
After decades of war, motorists are taking advantage of newfound security to pit their souped-up cars against each other in races, or show off drifting skills After decades of war, motorists are taking advantage of newfound security to pit their souped-up cars against each other in races, or show off drifting skills

Life

Mitsubishi redefines ‘gender-laden’ word for Michaelis dictionary

The brand managed to change the meaning of the word 'pilota' in the Michaelis dictionary.

23 hours ago