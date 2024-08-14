Introducing Elements by Healy World: The new strip supplements tailor-made for the body’s all-day needs

Photo courtesy of Healy World

For many, more is better, but in holistic health and wellness, especially supplements, more can be too much and may lead to adverse conditions. This is the idea behind Healy World’s latest product, Elements. Crafted with precision and scientific backing, these new strip supplements are tailored to how individuals approach daily wellness and nutrition.

Science behind elements supplements

Elements take on a new approach to supplement design. According to Healy World founder Marcus Schmieke, Elements is rooted in the understanding that the human body is a complex system with precise nutritional needs that vary throughout the day.

Elements provides the body with precisely what it requires at specific times. To achieve this, Healy World collaborated with researcher Alberto Garoli, investing countless hours in research and development to analyze the body’s nuisances and create the perfect formula.

The result is a vegan, gluten-free, and additive-free supplement that complements the body’s need at a specific time and Healy’s frequency devices, offering a holistic approach to wellness.

Tailored wellness for morning and night

Elements by Healy World is targeted to support the body’s natural flow, with distinct formulations for morning and night.

Schmieke explains how the morning strips are crafted to jumpstart the day. They contain essential nutrients like iron, iodine, and coenzyme Q10, a powerful combination that boosts energy production and enhances cognitive function. Iron facilitates better oxygen transport throughout the body, and coenzyme Q10, for example, enhances cellular energy production.

Schmieke adds, “With the morning strips, we aim to provide a seamless start to the day. Users can expect to begin their day with increased vitality and mental clarity, ready to face daily challenges head-on.”

After a long day outside, the body needs rest. The Elements night strips facilitate relaxation and recovery, addressing the body’s need for optimized rest. According to Schmieke, these strips contain vital ingredients such as L-theanine, renowned for its calming properties, and vitamin B6, which are crucial in producing serotonin and melatonin — hormones that regulate mood and sleep.

This thoughtful blend helps users settle after a long day, promoting deeper and more restorative sleep. “As much as the body needs strength to start the day, it also must receive rest to accomplish more the next day. The night strips provide the more quality relaxation and recovery the body needs,” Schmieke says.

Supplements on the go

Breaking away from conventional tablet-form supplements, Elements by Healy World are designed as strips, offering convenience and ease of use. The strips also melt on the tongue for less than 15 seconds, with no water required for ingestion. This portability enhances the supplements’ practicality, allowing users to maintain their wellness routines effortlessly and ensure they never miss a dose of essential nutrients.

Schmieke adds, “This feature is particularly beneficial for busy people who need quick and efficient ways to maintain their health regimen wherever and whenever they are.”

This fresh format demonstrates Healy World’s understanding of modern consumers’ needs, providing a solution that supports their commitment to health and wellness in the most accessible way possible.

The Healy World for holistic wellness

Recognizing that proper health stems from internal and external factors, Healy World crafted Elements supplements to seamlessly complement the brand’s electromagnetic devices, such as Healy and MagHealy.

According to Schmieke, Elements are designed to nourish the body from the inside out, providing essential nutrients in carefully measured doses and ingredients. At the same time, Healy and MagHealy use microcurrent and magnetic fields to optimize the body’s energy field, potentially enhancing nutrient absorption and promoting external well-being.

This dual approach helps users receive comprehensive care that addresses physical and overall well-being.

“Holistic health means considering all facets of well-being,” Schmieke adds. “We at Healy World ensure our users get the best of both worlds — advanced external wellness support and targeted internal nutrition.”

A partner in well-being

Elements by Healy World offers a range of benefits designed to support overall holistic health and well-being. By providing essential nutrients in a convenient strip format, Elements ensures that the body receives what it needs for optimal daily function.

It is essential to note that Elements supplements are not intended to replace a balanced diet or cure diseases. As the name suggests, these supplements complement a balanced lifestyle, providing additional nutritional support. When used as part of this holistic approach, Elements form the foundation of true wellness that the mind and the body need.