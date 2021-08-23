Interview with Tommy Yeh: Executive Chef of Sushi Vogue

Tommy Yeh, executive chef of Sushi Vogue. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Tommy Yeh, the executive chef of Sushi Vogue, an elegant new restaurant in Woodbury, sat down and chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos.

Although the restaurant opened three months ago, the restaurant was originally opened in Taiwan. “I was there for eight years, and I opened Sushi Vogue there for six years,” he said.

Yeh is a native of New York, and he moved back to Taiwan eight years ago, where his two children learned Chinese there. “Eventually, I opened a restaurant there and we were doing pretty good there,” he said.

“Then, the pandemic hit, and the landlord didn’t want to renew our lease so we decided to move back to New York last November, and we found this location in Woodbury, which used to be a sushi restaurant too. It used to be Nikkei of Peru, and it closed during the pandemic. We decided to re-open this place, and we turned it into Sushi Vogue, and we redid the restaurant,” he elaborated.

On his most popular menu items, he said, “I try to do dishes that are not very similar to other sushi restaurants. We have Torched sushi, and I have my own creative rolls. I make all of my sauces myself, including my own soy sauce and marinated sauces. We also have Cherry Blossom Uni, which is one of the popular dishes that we sold in Taiwan, and we are bringing it here.”

“When I was in Taiwan, I worked at the Sheraton Hotel for 10 months so I picked up a lot of the local things that people liked there, and I incorporated a lot of those flavors in my cooking,” he said.

Yeh revealed that his family has always been in the restaurant business, but he created many of his unique recipes throughout his journey. “I got to meet a lot of really good chefs, and they had a positive impact on me,” he said.

On being a chef in the digital age, Yeh said, “It is definitely a lot different, it is good and bad. You have a niche, and people see it, and it’s very good that it helps spread the word out. You need to get used to the way that the market is shifting. Other than that, it’s good. We like the area here.”

“I am trying to post as much as possible to show people what kind of food I do,” he added. “I try to tell my customers that I do traditional Japanese food but I also incorporate a lot of the different cookings that I have experienced in my life into my cooking. Based on the feedback that I get from my customers, they like my style of cooking and it resonates with them. I even make my own desserts, including my own New York Style Cheesecake, and eventually, I will add more desserts to my menu.”

Most recently, he and his restaurant, Sushi Vogue, were spotlighted in “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York, where he was interviewed by two-time Telly award-winning host Donna Drake. “That was very awesome,” he admitted.

Sushi Vogue earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.

