Interview: Philip Fusco talks about his environmental advocacy

Personal trainer, fashion model, and social influencer Philip Fusco sat down and chatted about his environmental advocacy.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Philip Fusco. Photo Credit: Alan Lyon Photography.
Personal trainer, fashion model, and social influencer Philip Fusco chatted about his environmental advocacy.

Fusco sat down and chatted at Burgerology USA in Midtown. Fusco was a Top 10 finalist at the inaugural Mister USA competition, which was held in Hollywood, where he represented the state of New Hampshire.

Fusco on winning two awards at the 2024 Mister USA

Mister USA is an American beauty pageant, which is held annually, and the winner goes on to represent the United States in the Mister Universe competition. It is a celebration of culture, diversity, beauty, intelligence and empowerment.

Mister USA believes in the power of young leaders to make a difference in the world. It is not solely about outer beauty; it recognizes the inner beauty and intelligence of their contestants. “The pageant was a great deal of fun,” Fusco said.

“The camaraderie and bonding with the guys was just awesome, not only with the contestants but with everybody involved in putting the pageant together. I’ve made great friends all around America.”

Fusco was the recipient of two awards at Mister USA: America’s “Fan Choice” and the “Influencer” Award. “Winning both of those awards was incredible,” he exclaimed.

Fusco is passionate about environmental and soil health

“My advocacy is environmental health,” he said. “It is all about soil health, and that’s a topic that isn’t discussed as much as it should be discussed. I think it’s a very important topic, not just for us today, but it is going to substantially impact the future generations as well very intensely.”

“I am very big into health and regenerative farming,” he said. “I am all about longevity, and soil health is something that is affecting us, but it will also affect the future generations even more.”

“If we don’t do something now to combat soil health and environmental health and help the matter at hand, it is going to cause possible revolutions (changes) for our basic fundamental needs and for our future generations,” he added.

Philip Fusco. Photo Credit: Alan Lyon Photography.

“The things that we should be practicing are organic farming, regenerative farming, in an effort to prevent deforestation. We cannot afford to have our topsoil (top layer of soil) destroyed because then we won’t have crops or other products that are derived from regenerative farming.”

“If we keep ruining our soil, it will cause massive climate change and it will detrimentally affect planet Earth,” he acknowledged.

“All of these topics are explored and scrutinized in the documentaries ‘Kiss the Ground’ and ‘Common Ground,’ and I suggest people check these out. They will not be disappointed, and they will learn a lot of important things about the environment,” he underscored.

“Both ‘Kidd the Ground’ and ‘Common Ground’ offer simple solutions for climate change, and people can join the movement,” he noted.

“As a personal trainer, social influencer, and as a fashion model, I am able to incorporate all of this into my personal life,” he admitted. “I am pushing organic and regenerative farming.”

“Grow your own produce, and if you are unable to do so, buy organic produce or from your local farmers,” Fusco suggested. “If you are not, then you are supporting these big commercial companies that are destroying our soil and our environment, and that will not fare well with our future generations.”

Fusco thanks the fans

Fusco expressed his gratitude to his fans, followers, and supporters that were a part of his journey thus far.

“Thank you to the fans for all of their support, and for the being so uplifting and fantastic in my life. I appreciate them more than they know,” he said.

For more information on model, fitness trainer, and social influencer Philip Fusco, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

