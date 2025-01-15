Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Interview: Joe Germanotta talks about his sobriety journey, reveals new book title

On January 14th, Joe Germanotta hosted his first-ever “Dry January” at Joanne Trattoria in the Upper West Side. Members of the media from various organizations were present at this event.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Joe Germanotta
Joe Germanotta. Photo Credit: Arron Andrews.
Joe Germanotta. Photo Credit: Arron Andrews.

On January 14th, Joe Germanotta hosted his first-ever “Dry January” at Joanne Trattoria in the Upper West Side. Members of the media from various organizations were present at this event.

Background on Joe Germanotta

Joe Germanotta is a man that wears many hats: restaurateur, philanthropist, businessman, cookbook author, and change advocate. He supports communities and emerging talent through business, philanthropy, and advocacy.

His enthusiasm for the contemporary hospitality scene, entertainment, and positive change drives his work and vision for the future.

Germanotta makes the welcoming remarks

“Thank you all for coming to ‘Dry January’,” Germanotta said, in his opening remarks. “This is our first annual event ever, even we do other annual events. This is a celebration of sobriety.”

Germanotta on his sobriety: ‘I turn to my faith’

“I’ve been sober now for five years,” he revealed. “I actually consider it the best thing I have ever done because I feel so much better and I’ve lost weight. I go to the gym more regularly, and those are the things that keep me going. I turn to my faith a lot.”

“I go to mass regularly, and I have a lot to be thankful for,” he admitted.

“My health, my daughters’ success, my family’s success. I try to give back to the community, and I am probably more religious than I’ve ever been before. I thank God for everything He has given me,” he elaborated.

“With that, I have decided to write a book about my journey to sobriety,” he added.

Germanotta reveals his new book title

Germanotta disclosed his book title to the media and press that gathered; this book will feature mocktails (iced beverage drinks without alcohol).

“My book is called ‘My Second Wind: Raising a Glass to Life Without Alcohol.’ This book title went through many it iterations,” he said with a sweet laugh. “As you can imagine, everybody has an opinion.”

Lessons learned from writing this new book

On the lessons learned from writing this new book, Germanotta remarked, “It taught me to have the discipline to think about it. You go through life, and the one thing I do regret is not keeping a journal.”

“I should have kept a journal because there were so many interesting times over the years that I didn’t document, and I realized that when I started working on this book,” he noted.

Germanotta on Second Wind Media

In addition, Germanotta is the founder of Second Wind Media, a company alongside co-founder and business partner Gabby Gabriel, where their goal is to elevate entertainment, one vision at a time.

Germanotta — The Family Man

In his personal life, he is the husband of Cynthia Germanotta, and the father of two daughters, Natali and Stefani (Lady Gaga).

His restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, is named after his late sister who had passed away at the age of 19 from lupus.

He is also the author of the cookbook “Joanne Trattoria Cookbook,” which features his own recipes and memories with the foods.

To learn more about Joe Germanotta, visit his official website.

In this article:Author, Book, Businessman, cynthia germanotta, joanne trattoria, joe germanotta, mocktails, second wind media, Sobriety
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

This photo illustration shows the social media platform X (former Twitter) app on a smartphone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 18, 2024 This photo illustration shows the social media platform X (former Twitter) app on a smartphone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 18, 2024

News

Op-Ed: Social media — Full of itself, failing to deliver in too many ways

You’re a click away from oblivion.

14 hours ago
TikTok has labeled as 'pure fiction' a report that China is exploring a potential sale of the video-sharing platform's US operations to billionaire Elon Musk TikTok has labeled as 'pure fiction' a report that China is exploring a potential sale of the video-sharing platform's US operations to billionaire Elon Musk

Business

TikTok calls report of possible sale to Musk’s X ‘pure fiction’

TikTok labeled as "pure fiction" a report that China is exploring a potential sale of the video-sharing site US operations to Elon Musk.

16 hours ago
The woman believed she was in a relationship with Pitt until news emerged of his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon The woman believed she was in a relationship with Pitt until news emerged of his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon

Social Media

French woman faces cyberbullying after falling for fake Brad Pitt

A French woman who revealed on TV how she had lost her life savings to scammers posing as Brad Pitt has faced a wave...

16 hours ago
Major US media and tech moguls have shown signs of seeking to avoid conflict with President-elect Donald Trump Major US media and tech moguls have shown signs of seeking to avoid conflict with President-elect Donald Trump

Business

Trump to make online address to global elite’s Davos meeting

Donald Trump will speak online to the annual meeting of the global political and business elite in Davos next week.

14 hours ago