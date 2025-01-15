Interview: Joe Germanotta talks about his sobriety journey, reveals new book title

Joe Germanotta. Photo Credit: Arron Andrews.

On January 14th, Joe Germanotta hosted his first-ever “Dry January” at Joanne Trattoria in the Upper West Side. Members of the media from various organizations were present at this event.

Background on Joe Germanotta

Joe Germanotta is a man that wears many hats: restaurateur, philanthropist, businessman, cookbook author, and change advocate. He supports communities and emerging talent through business, philanthropy, and advocacy.

His enthusiasm for the contemporary hospitality scene, entertainment, and positive change drives his work and vision for the future.

Germanotta makes the welcoming remarks

“Thank you all for coming to ‘Dry January’,” Germanotta said, in his opening remarks. “This is our first annual event ever, even we do other annual events. This is a celebration of sobriety.”

Germanotta on his sobriety: ‘I turn to my faith’

“I’ve been sober now for five years,” he revealed. “I actually consider it the best thing I have ever done because I feel so much better and I’ve lost weight. I go to the gym more regularly, and those are the things that keep me going. I turn to my faith a lot.”

“I go to mass regularly, and I have a lot to be thankful for,” he admitted.

“My health, my daughters’ success, my family’s success. I try to give back to the community, and I am probably more religious than I’ve ever been before. I thank God for everything He has given me,” he elaborated.

“With that, I have decided to write a book about my journey to sobriety,” he added.

Germanotta reveals his new book title

Germanotta disclosed his book title to the media and press that gathered; this book will feature mocktails (iced beverage drinks without alcohol).

“My book is called ‘My Second Wind: Raising a Glass to Life Without Alcohol.’ This book title went through many it iterations,” he said with a sweet laugh. “As you can imagine, everybody has an opinion.”

Lessons learned from writing this new book

On the lessons learned from writing this new book, Germanotta remarked, “It taught me to have the discipline to think about it. You go through life, and the one thing I do regret is not keeping a journal.”

“I should have kept a journal because there were so many interesting times over the years that I didn’t document, and I realized that when I started working on this book,” he noted.

Germanotta on Second Wind Media

In addition, Germanotta is the founder of Second Wind Media, a company alongside co-founder and business partner Gabby Gabriel, where their goal is to elevate entertainment, one vision at a time.

Germanotta — The Family Man

In his personal life, he is the husband of Cynthia Germanotta, and the father of two daughters, Natali and Stefani (Lady Gaga).

His restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, is named after his late sister who had passed away at the age of 19 from lupus.

He is also the author of the cookbook “Joanne Trattoria Cookbook,” which features his own recipes and memories with the foods.

To learn more about Joe Germanotta, visit his official website.