Interview: Getting to know the real Ashley Leechin

Ashley Leechin. Photo Credit: Anthony Morales.

Internet personality and Taylor Swift doppelganger Ashley Leechin chatted about her latest endeavors, which include the charitable organization Foster Love and the importance of mental health.

Leechin went viral for her striking natural resemblance to Taylor Swift, but she is more than a viral moment; she is a relatable voice in today’s digital world. She is an advocate for mental health awareness and her fight against online bullying.

She is also a passionate supporter of Foster Love, a vibrant non-profit dedicated to transforming the lives of children in foster care.

Through collaborations with community partners, she champions essential resources and educational opportunities for these vulnerable youth, demonstrating her commitment to making a difference.

Her content beautifully reflects the complexities of everyday life, resonating with viewers through her honest portrayals of both the highs and lows.

By sharing her own experiences with mental health and self-acceptance, Leechin inspires countless individuals to embrace their true selves.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age?

Being a part of this digital age is empowering and has enabled us to create this unique extension of ourselves online to which I am incredibly grateful to be a part of. We are connected more than ever before but at the same time, we are isolated.

I enjoy entertaining my followers online but there has to be a healthy balance. Taking social media break and unplugging is something you can control and it is incredibly satisfying.

I have noticed the constant need to seek validation and status from strangers on the internet has had a profoundly negative impact on mental health and I strive to spread awareness around cyberbullying and mental health awareness.

We have the power to create positive change on social media and this digital age has proven that.

Can you tell us more about Foster Love… why is this so important to you?

Foster Love is a non-profit nationwide organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of children in the foster care system. They play a crucial role in revolutionizing the foster care experience.

As someone who was in foster care system as a child in the late 90s, it was overwhelming moving from home to home.

This organization is important to me because it represents the nurturing, stability and sense of belonging that was lacking during my time in the foster care.

I experienced multiple placements during my years in foster care and with each new home came the overwhelming fear of abandonment and a lack of trust.

This organization provides hope for these children and fosters a sense of security and trusting connection that these children need. All children deserve a safe and secure environment that fosters unconditional love and support.

What motivates you each day?

You know, to be completely candid I wanted to answer this with a simple “So and so motivates me each day…motivates me to get up each day” but the truth is, the will to make someone’s day brighter motivates me each day.

That could be my husband, my children or any stranger for that matter. I live by, if you have the power to make someone smile, do it.

If I come across someone having a bad day online or I see they are experiencing bullying, I will stop and write them something uplifting.

Kindness goes a long way and if I can make just one person’s day brighter than it will have made my day.

Can you tell us about the importance of mental health in this digital age?

Maintaining your mental health in this digital age is crucial. Cyberbullying is at an all time high because this digital age has created avenues for the free exchange of unfiltered thoughts, idea and beliefs.

We live in this digital age where anyone can say anything harmful to anyone at any given time without any consequences and as a mother of two children in school it is my priority to protect them from that.

Social media has been shown to increase anxiety, depression and not to mention has been a catalyst in teen suicide. Taking breaks and unplugging is crucial to maintaining your mental health online.

I do this quite often for my own mental health because there are days where it is difficult to ignore hateful comments. The sad fact of the matter is that there will always be someone who projects their anger, frustration and sadness onto you.

You cannot control what someone says or thinks about you, but you can control what you think about yourself. Engage in positive self affirmations and do not engage with the negativity to protect your peace.

What is your advice for young and aspiring content creators and creatives?

One solid piece of advice is, protect your mental health. Your mental health is just as important as your psychical health especially when it comes to showing up in your day to day life. One hateful comment could create a false reality about one’s self and in turn, cause harm by chipping away at their self esteem.

Going viral seems fun and gives you this sense of purpose but in reality that is not what makes you, you. Clicks and views do not define who you are at your core. You could have 10 followers or you could have 10 million followers, if you do not protect your inner peace and know your worth…it is not worth it.

All to say, If you can, wait until you are out of high school to join social media and start your content creation journey…to protect your mental health, that would be the best advice.

The brain is not fully developed until mid-to late 20s so engaging on social media as a child can be harmful if not monitored.

What does the word success mean to you?

Success is individualized by personal experiences and a broader perspective beyond the classic Dictionary definition.

Success for me is ultimately my happiness. The ability to make a positive impact and pay it forward to those around me, means I am succeeding in life.

Success comes in many forms but accepting myself for who I am and being proud of how far I have come under certain circumstances is the definition of success for me.

What would you like to say to your fans and followers?

Thank you…thank you for all of your kindness and unwavering support. I would just like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has stood by me in my darkest times.

I am grateful that you have chosen to be a part of this journey with me and for accepting my flaws and imperfections.

You are all the reason why I continue to do what I love. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

To learn more about Ashley Leechin, follow her on TikTok and Instagram.