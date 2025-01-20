Interview: David Torres is ‘awakening his conscience’

David Torres. Photo Credit: Ruben Dario.

Social influencer, model, and online fitness professional David Torres chatted about his latest ventures and being a part of the digital age.

James Dean once said, “Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today.” This quote applies to David Torres.

New Year’s resolutions

On his New Year’s resolutions for 2025, he remarked, “I am fully focused on awakening my conscience because if I get better as a human, I can keep helping more and more people. That’s my purpose in life… to help people find themselves in a better light and mindset.”

“I want to keep growing to help others grow with me as well,” he added.

Latest projects

“The latest project I am working on is myself,” he admitted. “Before, I was putting a lot of attention in everybody else. As a personal trainer, I’ve been helping people change their bodies and change their lives. I realized that I’m like a teacher for everybody in so many aspects of life.”

“I came from another country, and I came from a difficult childhood,” he recalled. “I want to inspire other people to believe there is a way to do things, to keep changing, and to keep growing.”

David Torres is a man on a mission

“My mission is to help people achieve their goals and their dreams,” he acknowledged. “That’s the most important thing… their dreams!”

“I am working hard on my myself and my spirituality, because I want to spread positivity into the world. I want people to feel happy with their own lives. When they are by themselves, I want to be genuinely happy,” he elaborated.

“Life can be beautiful, or it can be really bad. Everything depends on the way we see reality,” he noted.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Torres said, “Social media can be very beneficial if it is used the right way. It can be very positive as long as people as smart and conscious with the way that they are using it.”

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, Torres revealed, “I want to live in love and in kindness to others.”

“I’ve been repeating these words every day for the last four months,” he admitted. “I promised to myself that this would be my resolution. I want to live in kindness and in love with others and myself.”

Torres is a firm believer that ‘adversity makes us stronger’

Torres is a strong believer that the challenging and adverse times help shape and mold our characters.

“People are going through some hard times, and sometimes, we are hard to people. We need to treat them with kindness because we may not know what they are going through,” he said.

“Sometimes life is going to put me through situations that will help me grow,” he noted.

“Everything in life can teach me something. I am going to be kind and loving to learn from experiences and to keep growing. I want to help people and I’m always open to learning from others,” he elaborated.

“I want to live my life with love and kindness in every aspect of my life,” he added.

Best thing about being his age

On the best thing about being his age, Torres stated, “I’m 33 years old right now, which is a very powerful age, especially from a spiritual standpoint.”

“I believe there is a big transformation that is coming, and it’s starting to happen. I’ve been searching about love, kindness, motivation, connecting with the universe, and vibrations,” he elaborated.

“It is very important to be successful, happy, and in abundance. I am growing in every aspect of my life: body, mind, and spirit,” he added.

Exploring other sports

Lately, Torres has been getting into swimming and cardio more. “I didn’t want to box myself into bodybuilding,” he said.

“I want to do running, swimming and cycling, and every single activity that I can do, to keep proving to myself that I am capable of accomplishing anything I put my mind to,” he said.

“I like doing different and new activities to challenge my brain, in order to create new neuro connections, which will help in disease prevention,” he added.

Torres on whether he considers walking to be a form of exercise or movement

When asked if he considers walking exercise or movement, Torres responded, “Walking is movement. Walking is something that everyone needs to do. We live in a very funny time in the world, where a lot of people work from home, but that promotes laziness, complacency, and a sedentary lifestyle.”

“Walking is very important to keep your circulation flowing,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Torres said, “Awakening.”

“I am connecting more with who I am, with the energies around me, with love and kindness,” he explained.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “to see the positive in everything.”

“I feel like I already have this superpower,” he admitted. “I always find the light or a positive in every situation, and I always see the beauty in people.”

Best advice he has ever been given

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he shared, “I am always open to learning, so I am always learning from everybody.”

“I don’t want to live in fears of others. I want to create and achieve every goal that I put my mind to,” he noted.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “Success, for me, is understanding that life is not about money; money comes to you when you are a good person and when you vibrate in a high frequency.”

“Success is when you are able to take care of your body with exercises, good food, and water. Success is loving yourself deeply,” he noted.

“Success is being kind to everybody and being a good human. Success is finding balance in your life, where you are good to yourself and to everyone that is around you,” he elaborated.

“Also, being grateful for the simple fact that you exist,” he added.

Message for his fans, followers, and supporters

For his fans, followers and supporters, Torres remarked, “Sometimes life cannot be easy, but it can always be beautiful if we find the strength and the knowledge to look to the right side.”

“Everything that is happening is just helping us go to the next level,” he concluded.

To learn more about David Torres, follow him on Instagram.