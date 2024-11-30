Interview: Charlie Welham is ‘trusting the process’ and ‘protecting his peace’

Charlie Welham. Photo Courtesy of Charlie Welham.

Charlie Welham is a multi-hyphenate who is based in Sydney, Australia. He is an athlete, content creator, social influencer, videographer, photographer and model. He spoke about his latest ventures.

Lately, Welham has been branching out more in the lifestyle, self-help, and fashion space in the digital world.

“I enjoy filming those videos on those topics. I am really passionate about them, and as an added bonus, they help make money, so that’s good,” he noted. “Not only is it a passion of mine but a nice side income.”

Daily motivations

On his daily motivations, he said, “I am motivated by many things right now. Mostly, to be honest, to make my family proud, and I don’t want to be working forever. I want to work hard while I’m young and just be prepared for my future. That is what is motivating me at the moment.”

CC The Label Swimwear

Welham is a co-founder of CC The Label swimwear. “My swimwear line, CC The Label, is growing, I am surprised to say the least,” he said.

“It definitely does better over the summer in Australia, and we have some new things coming,” he foreshadowed.

Advice for young and emerging entrepreneurs

For young and emerging entrepreneurs, Welham said, “The biggest killer for people wanting to be entrepreneurs is worrying about what people think and procrastination. I would advise them to quite the procrastination.”

“Start now, get started, and stop worrying about what everyone is thinking because nobody really cares; they just want to focus on their own lives,” he noted.

The digital age

He had great words to say about the Internet age. “The digital age is the best opportunity for making the most out of what the Internet brings,” Welham said.

“With all the AI (artificial intelligence), you need to adapt to it, and just go with the flow,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he revealed, “Potentially moving overseas, and perhaps working on projects there in such places as Dubai.” “Dubai is really the best,” he exclaimed.

In addition, he noted that his videography and photography are “going well.” “I am working hard, hustling, and getting it out there,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Welham stated, “The Takeover.”

Career-defining moments

Welham is a firm believer that adversity makes us stronger.

“The hardest moments in my life certainly helped define me such as the struggles of growing up in a low-income family in England, and that really helped me find how to get out of certain situations and how to deal with certain problems,” he elaborated.

“Also, living in Australia since I was 18 years old by myself has helped define me. That helped me develop into the person I am now,” he added.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “pausing time.” “Pausing time, making a few changes, and then, starting again,” he said. “Is that possible?” he inquired.

A major influence in his life — his grandmother

Welham revealed that a major influence in his life is his “grandmother.” “She’s my childhood superhero,” he admitted. “All glory goes to her. She is my inspiration.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Welham said, “Success means being at my maximum potential.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and followers, he expressed, “I appreciate everyone that supports me, and if you support me, then I support you.”

Rapid Fire Questions

Welham also took the time to answer some “Rapid Fire” questions.

Waffles or pancakes? Waffles

Flying or driving? Flying

City living or country living? City living

Summer or winter? Summer

Library or museum? Museum

Pepsi or Coke? Pepsi Max

Texting or calling? Calling

Half-full or half-empty? Half-full always

Skydiving or scuba diving? I would like to sky dive 100 percent

Tea or coffee? Coffee

Burgers or tacos? Burgers

Money or fame? Fame

For more information on Charlie Welham, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.