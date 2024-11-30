Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Interview: Charlie Welham is ‘trusting the process’ and ‘protecting his peace’

Charlie Welham is a multi-hyphenate who is based in Sydney, Australia. He is an athlete, content creator, social influencer, videographer, photographer and model.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Charlie Welham
Charlie Welham. Photo Courtesy of Charlie Welham.
Charlie Welham. Photo Courtesy of Charlie Welham.

Charlie Welham is a multi-hyphenate who is based in Sydney, Australia. He is an athlete, content creator, social influencer, videographer, photographer and model. He spoke about his latest ventures.

Lately, Welham has been branching out more in the lifestyle, self-help, and fashion space in the digital world.

“I enjoy filming those videos on those topics. I am really passionate about them, and as an added bonus, they help make money, so that’s good,” he noted.  “Not only is it a passion of mine but a nice side income.”

Daily motivations

On his daily motivations, he said, “I am motivated by many things right now. Mostly, to be honest, to make my family proud, and I don’t want to be working forever. I want to work hard while I’m young and just be prepared for my future. That is what is motivating me at the moment.”

CC The Label Swimwear

Welham is a co-founder of CC The Label swimwear. “My swimwear line, CC The Label, is growing, I am surprised to say the least,” he said.

“It definitely does better over the summer in Australia, and we have some new things coming,” he foreshadowed.

Advice for young and emerging entrepreneurs

For young and emerging entrepreneurs, Welham said, “The biggest killer for people wanting to be entrepreneurs is worrying about what people think and procrastination. I would advise them to quite the procrastination.”

“Start now, get started, and stop worrying about what everyone is thinking because nobody really cares; they just want to focus on their own lives,” he noted.

The digital age

He had great words to say about the Internet age. “The digital age is the best opportunity for making the most out of what the Internet brings,” Welham said.

“With all the AI (artificial intelligence), you need to adapt to it, and just go with the flow,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he revealed, “Potentially moving overseas, and perhaps working on projects there in such places as Dubai.” “Dubai is really the best,” he exclaimed.

In addition, he noted that his videography and photography are “going well.” “I am working hard, hustling, and getting it out there,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Welham stated, “The Takeover.”

Charlie Welham
Charlie Welham. Photo Courtesy of Charlie Welham.

Career-defining moments

Welham is a firm believer that adversity makes us stronger.

“The hardest moments in my life certainly helped define me such as the struggles of growing up in a low-income family in England, and that really helped me find how to get out of certain situations and how to deal with certain problems,” he elaborated.

“Also, living in Australia since I was 18 years old by myself has helped define me. That helped me develop into the person I am now,” he added.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “pausing time.” “Pausing time, making a few changes, and then, starting again,” he said. “Is that possible?” he inquired.

A major influence in his life — his grandmother

Welham revealed that a major influence in his life is his “grandmother.” “She’s my childhood superhero,” he admitted. “All glory goes to her. She is my inspiration.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Welham said, “Success means being at my maximum potential.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and followers, he expressed, “I appreciate everyone that supports me, and if you support me, then I support you.”

Rapid Fire Questions

Welham also took the time to answer some “Rapid Fire” questions.

Waffles or pancakes? Waffles
Flying or driving? Flying
City living or country living? City living
Summer or winter? Summer
Library or museum? Museum
Pepsi or Coke? Pepsi Max
Texting or calling? Calling
Half-full or half-empty? Half-full always
Skydiving or scuba diving? I would like to sky dive 100 percent
Tea or coffee? Coffee
Burgers or tacos? Burgers
Money or fame? Fame

For more information on Charlie Welham, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

In this article:Athlete, Australia, charlie welham, Digital, Lifestyle, social influencer, Sydney, videographer
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

An original PlayStation on display in the lobby of the Sony headquarters building in central Tokyo An original PlayStation on display in the lobby of the Sony headquarters building in central Tokyo

Entertainment

PlayStation at 30: How Sony’s grey box conquered gaming

Japanese electronics giant Sony is set to celebrate 30 years since it launched the PlayStation console.

22 hours ago
PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi speaks during the Tokyo Game Show preview day in late September PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi speaks during the Tokyo Game Show preview day in late September

Business

Father of PlayStation says ‘everyone told us we would fail’

The PlayStation has been a colossal consumer hit, but three decades ago, its creator Ken Kutaragi struggled to convince his bosses.

11 hours ago
Australia passed a new law banning under 16s from social media Australia passed a new law banning under 16s from social media

Social Media

Teen news boss criticises Australian social media ban

Leo Puglisi, 17, is uniquely placed to judge the new law — he founded what claims to be the only national news streaming platform...

12 hours ago
Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun on Friday fulfilled a promise he made after spending $6.2 million on an artwork featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall -- by eating the fruit Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun on Friday fulfilled a promise he made after spending $6.2 million on an artwork featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall -- by eating the fruit

World

Crypto boss eats banana art he bought for $6.2 million

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun on fulfilled a promise he made after spending $6.2 million on an artwork featuring a banana.

16 hours ago