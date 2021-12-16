Interview: Betta Ferrendelli talks about her book ‘On the Border’

Bestselling author Betta Ferrendelli. Photo Courtesy of Betta Ferrendelli

Bestselling author Betta Ferrendelli chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her book “On the Border.”

Ferrendelli has been an award-winning journalist since 1989, having worked at newspapers and magazines in Denver, Seattle, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. When she is not “novelling” as her sister used to say, she writes for a healthcare magazine.

She published The Friday Edition in July 2012, the first in an award-winning mystery series featuring newspaper reporter Samantha Church. The second book, Revenge is Sweet, was published in November 2013, Dead Wrong, book three, in January 2015. Cold Case, No. 99-5219, the fourth book in the series, published in January 2018, and On the Border, book five, published in April 2020.

She is now at work on the sixth book in the mystery series, “The Long Way Home,” which will be published in January of 2022.

She has also published two award-winning books in contemporary, women’s fiction: An Invincible Summer in September 2015 and Last Things in November 2016.

Description of ‘On the Border’

When an anonymous, handwritten letter arrives at the newspaper with a whistleblower’s claim that his construction company is involved in murder, money laundering, and harboring undocumented workers, reporter Samantha Church senses that another major news story is about to unfold.

Sam recruits cub reporter Hunter John Hollingsworth—an energetic, bilingual journalist eager to work on his first big story—to help her with the investigation. With the informer’s cousin missing and feared dead and a starting point of a seemingly inconspicuous cell phone store, Sam and Hunter are deeply drawn into the impending story. But standing in the reporter’s way are villains with a sinister leader.

They want nothing more than to protect the operation they’ve spent years building—and they’ll resort to any means necessary to keep their scheme alive. Determined to expose the truth, Sam and Hunter follow a winding path of evil and hatred that threatens dire consequences for everyone involved. ’On the Border’, is the fifth and newest fast-paced novel in the award-winning mystery series featuring Sam and the rest of the great ensemble cast of characters who will keep you coming back for more.

Every book, has a story about its creation, what’s the story behind the writing of ‘On the Border’?

In most of my books my main character, Samantha Church, a community newspaper reporter, works with another character—a police detective, mortuary employee—to uncover and expose some type of criminal activity. In On the Border, Sam works with a cub reporter to uncover a scheme involving murder, money laundering and undocumented workers.

My stories are contemporary and hopefully are a reflection of what’s taking place in today’s society. Hopefully, this story is an accurate reflection not only of the plight of the undocumented but of the loss and bereavement one faces when losing someone they love and care about.

Samantha Church is a rather epic protagonist, who is all about getting to the truth of things, no matter how dangerous it is. What was your inspiration for this compelling character?

I’ve always liked quiet, persistent, and unassuming characters who come in under the radar. I hope that’s how Sam Church comes across to readers. She may stumble a lot personally and professionally, but somehow, she gets the job done regardless of the obstacles in her way.

Samantha Church brings cub reporter Hunter John Hollingsworth into her adventure. Did you have the trajectory of their relationship in your mind when you started this story, or did it evolve over time?

As a professional, award-winning journalist for more than 30 years, I write my books the same way I write my articles for a newspaper or a magazine—I know the beginning and the end. I have a basic idea of other things I want to include in the story, what the characters will do and where they will go, and from there I write and write to fill in the middle.

A good story is all about the setting, the descriptiveness, and the raw energy that captivates, all coming together to have the reader turning the pages effortlessly. ‘On the Border’ includes all of them, what is one of the keys that you find is critical when getting into the writing zone?

When I start a new book project, I make sure to have at least the first six weeks to write uninterrupted to get a solid start on the story. Other than work, which I still do full time for a magazine (I also travel three to four times a year for my job) that’s all I’ll do in my free time is write, write, write.

Every opportunity I get, I write, whether it’s ten-fifteen minutes or several hours. I write standing up, too. And if I don’t like what I’ve written, I keep writing because it is always easier to go back and edit something I’ve already written than to stop writing because the words are not satisfying.

‘On the Border’ has been a hit with readers and reviewers. Do you have another book in the works that you can tell us about?

I do. Thank you for asking. ‘The Long Way Home’, dovetails ‘On the Border’. Haunted by the death of her coworker and good friend, newspaper reporter Samantha Church sets out on a journey to find the sister he never got to know. It will be available in January 2022, on Amazon, and wherever books are sold.

While writing this book did you learn anything new about yourself?

Just a reaffirming of what I know to be true: I am always capable of doing more than I do.

“On the Border” by Betta Ferrendelli is available on Amazon by clicking here.