Interview: Ben Ryan talks about being a fashion model in the digital age

Ben Ryan. Photo Credit: Kyle Adams.

Fashion model Ben Ryan chatted about his inspirations, future plans, and being a part of the military and the digital age.

Inspirations as a model and influencer

On his daily inspirations as a model and influencer, he said, “I’m mostly inspired to create art that is timeless, something I can look back on in 20 years and be proud of.”

“I also want to change the stigma of men taking photos in underwear. I want men to feel more comfortable in their own skin,” he added.

Future plans

Regarding his plans for the future, he shared, “I plan on modeling and acting for the agency that started me, Ryan Colby Management for as long as I can, as well as grow my clothing company, Aguayo, as big as possible!”

His goal is the bring more positivity to the world. “I would love nothing more than everyone to feel confident and authentic, regardless of their shape, size, or sexuality,” he said.

“Let’s bring each other up! We’re all works of art, so let’s share it with the world,” he added.

Ben Ryan. Photo Credit: Ryan O’Connor

Biggest influence in life: his father

He revealed that his father was his biggest influence in life. “My father passed judgement to no one and gave everyone a fair chance.,” he said.

“He was a bodybuilder and wasn’t afraid to show off his body in underwear. He taught me to be confident and remain stoic no matter the circumstances.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “I grew up with the evolution of modern day technology.”

“I saw cellphones go from flip phones to smart phones, and Super Nintendo to virtual reality. What we have today serves as a tool for learning, entertainment, and business,” he elaborated.

“It has allowed me to make a living and connect with people I never would have. Do phone books even exist anymore?” he added.

Defining moments

He went on to share some of the moments that defined him and made him into who he is today. “My time in the military was certainly defining,” he admitted. “I went in a little boy, and came out… A bigger boy.”

“The military is a huge melting pot of weirdos, myself included,” he said. “Having to duck walk naked across the floor for a medical assessment has served me well in photoshoots. All jokes aside, I learned everything I know about sacrifice, working in a professional environment and being disciplined.”

Advice for young and aspiring models

For young and emerging models, he said, “Embrace your unique qualities and don’t try to fit in anyone else’s mold.”

“Forget about the camera, and create whatever pose comes to mind. You get your best photos when you stop caring about looking silly,” he acknowledged.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, ” In my eyes, success is doing exactly what you want to, regardless of any outside influence.”

“Anything less is death, and I refuse to die on anyone else terms. If I want to make a living wearing underwear, my grandma’s opinion doesn’t matter,” he concluded.

To learn more about fashion model Ben Ryan, follow him on Instagram.