Interview: Australian firefighter Paddy Stevenson finds his calling in firefighting and helping others

Lumina, the horse, and Australian firefighter Paddy Stevenson. Photo Courtesy of the Australian Firefighters Calendar.

Australian firefighter Paddy Stevenson spoke about making a positive difference and helping multiple charities with the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar.

American entrepreneur Sam Altman once said: “Young people willing to push super hard to make something happen are among the most powerful forces in the world.” Paddy Stevenson is such an individual and Aussie firefighter.

Supporting citizens and animals affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida

This year, the Australian Firefighters Calendar is supporting American citizens and animals affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida.

Through their partnership with Greater Good Charities, they are donating funds to provide immediate relief and aid to impacted communities.

“It is awesome that the calendar is doing that this year, especially to help the hurricane victims in Florida,” he expressed.

This collaboration aims to deliver essential resources, such as food, shelter, and medical assistance, to those in need, helping families rebuild their lives after the devastation of the hurricane.

2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

On being a part of the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, Stevenson remarked, “It is so crazy to me that I am even a part of it. This was my first year with the calendar.”

“Rather than being just a big vanity contest, it feels really good to do something that is going to go towards helping charities and lots of animal shelters to do really good things,” he elaborated.

“It is awesome to be a part of that, especially since we are so passionate about these causes, and just doing anything to help,” Stevenson acknowledged.

‘Lumina’ the horse

From this photo shoot, Stevenson revealed that his favorite animal was posing with “Lumina,” the horse. “I got to meet Lumina, who is a proper equine who actually wins awards,” he said.

Stevenson on his firefighting experience

Regarding his firefighting experience, Stevenson shared, “I have been a firefighter for a just under two years now… so I am still pretty new to the job.”

Daily motivations as a firefighter

On his daily motivations as a firefighter, Stevenson revealed, “I just want to be in a position to help people… I want to be able to help people in their worst days. I want to be able to do something about that, and help better their days.”

“I want to have a worthwhile career and be a part of the community, where I can give back and help,” he added.

Stevenson on his career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, Stevenson responded, “The first fire I ever went to! You do so much training in the recruit course and the leadup to it, but when you are in a real burning building, then you feel the heat, the adrenaline rush, and the pressure.”

“Then, you realize how important it is to stay on top of your fitness and your firefighting skills. Those ‘real’ moments truly helped mold and shape me into the firefighter that I am today,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring firefighters

For young and emerging firefighters, he said, “Accept that the recruitment process is really hard and you might not get in your first try… but if being a firefighter is truly your calling, then keep coming back and applying every year until they let you through.”

“When you are in the job, then just be a sponge… you can learn from everyone in the job. You can always get better, fitter, and you can sharpen your skills. Just be on top of things and be willing to do the hardest jobs,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Stevenson said, “Island Boy.”

“I am living the island life in the beaches and the sun of Queensland, Australia,” he said. “Firefighting is so rewarding. I absolutely love it.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “to fly.” “That would be so much fun, and it would allow me to travel around. It would be the best superpower to have,” he admitted.

Success

On his definition of success, Stevenson said, “Success, to me, does not mean having wealth or monetary value, it is doing what you love. If you are happy, then you are successful… and the peace of mind that comes with it. As long as you are content, then you’ve made it.”

Closing thoughts on the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

For fans and readers, Stevenson remarked about the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, “The money raised from each calendar goes towards some great charities, which help animals and people.”

“If we can put smiles on people’s faces with the calendar, then it’s perfect,” he concluded.

For more information on the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, check out the official website, and follow its Instagram page.