Interview: Armenian hairstylist and colorist Srap Shirinyan opens up

Hairstylist and colorist Srap Shirinyan. Photo Courtesy of Srap Shirinyan

Acclaimed Armenian hairstylist and colorist Srap Shirinyan chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors and future plans. He is an art teacher, Armenian Ambassador, and creative partner of the L’Oréal team.

L’Oréal contest

He was the first runner-up of the L’Oréal contest. “For me, this is a great advantage and a great responsibility. Now I have a big task which is to maintain the leading position in Loreal. Being the first is difficult when you have achieved this only through hard work. Maintaining it requires new efforts, a lot of work, and my team is ready for this pleasant work. We are working hard to continually keep the title of the best,” he said.

Srap Shirinyan. Photo Courtesy of Srap Shirinyan.

Motivations

Regarding his daily motivations, he said, “I am motivated by the result of the work done and the shining eyes of the client. Healthy hair and a dazzling look that every woman when they come out of my salon.”

“My motivation is also related to the numerous comments that my followers and clients have been passing on to me over the years. I can proudly say that I have not had a non-returning customer in all my years of service,” he added.

Future plans for Srap Shirinyan

On his future plans, Shirinyan said, “In the future, I want to enter the world of beauty market with my works. To make the Srap Shirinyan brand more ambitious, to open beauty salons first in Moscow and the USA, and then in the UAE. To do this, I train new professionals with my technique and style. There should be a lot of high-quality specialists who not only think about earning money but also give pleasure to their models.”

Photo Courtesy of Astghik Mirakyan

Success

“I love them all very much and I want to see them with shining eyes,” he told his fans and supporters. “That’s why I’ve been beautifying my clients for years. My followers are very peculiar, they like you follow my daily work, I thank all those who are by my side, who always lavish me with kind words and inspire me.”

“I want to inspire my followers that in the near future I will enrich my content and demonstrate cooperation with world-famous stylists and brands. Time is passing, stylish trends are changing, and I am ready to introduce all my followers. I want them to always smile and to find their own style on my page, not be afraid of a bold change of style,” he said.

To learn more about Armenian hairstylist and colorist Srap Shirinyan, follow him on Instagram.