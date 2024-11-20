INCENTRE Shares insights into ancient teachings for personal and spiritual exploration

Photo courtesy of INCENTRE

INCENTRE offers classes rooted in ancient traditions, providing individuals with a framework to explore personal growth and spiritual understanding. Cécile Tanmaya George and Kodo Zhang founded the centre, introducing concepts such as life activation and sacred geometry as tools for introspection and self-reflection. INCENTRE plans to expand its reach in the UK and Europe, aiming to make these traditional teachings accessible to a broader audience.

Ancient wisdom for modern reflection

George and Zhang lead classes at INCENTRE that encourage individuals to engage with traditional teachings and examine their values and aspirations. Participants explore ancient concepts through offerings like life activation to develop greater self-awareness and purpose. Many people in Europe find these classes resonate with their desire to connect with ancient hermetic philosophies and gain insights into their personal journeys.

George says, “Our teachings provide a space for people to reflect on their lives and consider how they align with their values. We focus on offering individuals a place for personal discovery.”

Exploring spiritual practices based on ancient schools

INCENTRE offers workshops on topics such as “Sacred Geometry” and the “Empower Thyself” initiation, guiding participants on journeys towards self-awareness and clarity. These classes introduce foundational ideas that encourage participants to engage in personal exploration.

The Empower Thyself programme, a primary offering at INCENTRE, introduces participants to metaphysical tools rooted in ancient mystery schools. The teachings include methods for strengthening one’s energy field, such as the Kabbalistic Cross, which participants believe helps establish personal resilience and focus. The programme also covers ancient practices that foster a deeper connection with the self, including ritual meditations and personal grounding techniques.

The Empower Thyself programme also shares teachings on the history of ancient schools and metaphysical concepts, such as the “Structure of Light” and Chi-building exercises. These teachings provide practical ways for participants to understand and nurture personal energy through guided rituals that support participants to stay in the flow. Participants learn how to create sacred spaces and learn symbolic meditations that promote focus and mental clarity.

The role of ancient rituals in daily life

INCENTRE highlights practical ways to integrate ancient teachings into modern life. Programmes guide participants to practice traditional techniques, such as sanctuary meditations, which support emotional rebalancing and may enhance one’s ability to manage stress and uncertainty. The Empower Thyself programme includes various spiritual practices that help participants align their energy with natural cycles, using ancient tools to cultivate inner peace and resilience. These teachings serve as reflective practices for personal insight rather than therapeutic solutions.

George notes a growing interest in ancient Hermetic philosophies, especially among people seeking a deeper understanding of themselves and their surroundings. With over a decade of experience, she and Zhang developed INCENTRE as a place for individuals to explore these teachings thoughtfully. INCENTRE’s blog covers topics like sacred geometry, meditation, and creating high-vibration spaces, encouraging readers to engage with these concepts.

INCENTRE plans to broaden its teachings across the UK, Switzerland, Romania, Norway, and France, providing more individuals with opportunities to explore ancient practices as part of their personal development.

Learning to build inner stability and balance

INCENTRE’s classes also introduce participants to spiritual and energy-focused practices that promote a balanced course for personal growth. Workshops teach energy alignment techniques like the “Magick Circle,” a ritual that centres participants and encourages mindfulness in their daily lives. Participants gain insights into energetic practices historically reserved for ancient mystery schools, exploring how they can be applied in everyday contexts.

The Empower Thyself programme concludes with a ceremonial realignment of participants’ energy fields, designed to mirror the natural flow of the universe. INCENTRE highlights that this ritual supports self-reflection and emotional stability, rather than serving as a therapeutic tool. It represents an ancient approach to fostering a sense of inner peace and clarity.

George states, “We share these teachings as a pathway for self-discovery, helping people explore ways to stay centred and grounded.” With its structured course in ancient wisdom, INCENTRE provides a modern platform for individuals interested in deepening their understanding of these practices.