I’ll be late: The worst UK cities for public transport revealed

Train travel in the UK. Image by Tim Sandle.

There are disparities in the efficiency and accessibility of public transport systems across the UK. This is according to experts from the ground transportation solutions company CMAC Group who analysed data from the UK government National Public Transport Access Nodes for all 76 UK cities to determine the total number of accessible bus and coach transport stops, along with how well these cities are connected by rail.

It was found that St David’s, St Asaph, Westminster, Ripon, and Swansea emerged as the top five worst-performing cities. St. Davids, located in Wales, is renowned as Britain’s smallest city. The locale appears to need improved rail, bus and coach services.

With the second worst city, the report finds the following about St. Asaph: “Improving public transport in St. Asaph would not only make the city more accessible to residents and visitors but could also act as a catalyst for economic development.”

In many cases the worst-performing areas required improved mobility solutions, such as smart city concepts. Public transport can help to break down the barriers to mobility, offering affordable and convenient, and invariably sustainable, options that cater to a wider range of potential employees.

Meanwhile, the urban centres of London, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, and Sheffield were ranked top for their efficient and well-connected networks.

With nine of the ten busiest railway stations in the country and its complex Underground system, London is well known as a hub for commuters. The capital has received the bulk of public investment.

The research comes after the UK economy continues to recover from the disruptions caused by the global pandemic. With nearly half of people now returning to the office more frequently than in December 2023, the reliability of public transportation systems has never been more important.

Commenting on the findings, Peter Slater, CEO of CMAC Group, explains: “This data prompts conversations about the critical role public transport plays in the country’s economy and daily life.”

He adds: “There’s a clear challenge faced by residents and commuters in cities with inadequate public transit infrastructure, leaving them to face long wait times and limited connectivity, impacting their ability to access employment and education opportunities, and essential services.”

Furthermore: “There’s a need for policymakers and local authorities in the underperforming cities to prioritise investments in public transit infrastructure to ensure equal access to transportation for all residents.”