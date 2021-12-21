Huw Jones talks about ‘The Last Director of Shoreditch’ book

Huw Jones. Photo Courtesy of Huw Jones

Bestselling author Huw Jones chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his book “The Last Director of Shoreditch.”

Jones is a journalist living in Shoreditch, part of London’s East End. He was born in Wales and has worked as a journalist in New York, Brussels, and London, covering the financial industry. ‘The Last Director of Shoreditch’ is his first novel, inspired by the neighborhood’s rich history where real life is often far more unexpected than fiction can ever be.

Synopsis of the book

It’s the 1950s in London’s rough and tumble East End district of Shoreditch and Frank Pollock is fixer-in-chief for the Posties, a local mob led by the mysterious Director. The Posties seek revenge after their families were thrown onto the streets. Those who get in Frank’s way usually end up in smoke. He is helped by Elsie, who heads a team of international shoplifters. Fast forward to the Shoreditch of today and Nick Carter is asked by a former colleague to spy on her husband Tom.

Trailing Tom through streets filled with tech start-ups and bars rammed with hipsters, Nick soon gets tangled in the hidden world of the Posties. Nick’s detective work uncovers more about himself than the secret life of Julie’s husband. The Last Director of Shoreditch is a romp through the feral world of 1950s London and today’s rapid big city gentrification which threatens to drown out voices from the past. Many of the characters are closer to real-life than you think.

‘The Last Director of Shoreditch’ has been very popular with readers and reviewers can you tell me what inspired you to write this rather epic book?

After I moved to Shoreditch over a decade ago, I began reading local history books about the area, which is part of the East End of London, traditional home of the poor and criminals. Some of the real life characters you come across fire the imagination – the place is a treasure trove for a novelist, giving you great ideas on a plate.

Many of the characters in the book draw their inspiration from actual people who lived in the East End such as the notorious Kray Twins, and a famous shoplifter who, when she died, was buried in a dress stolen by her friends.

Nick Carter, your protagonist, is an intriguing and compelling fellow. Clearly, you are rather gifted at creating compelling characters, can you tell us one of your keys to developing them?

You have to try and show how they feel through actions and not just words. Show, don’t tell is a cliche in writing but it’s so true. Nick is complex, like all of us, with different strands in his personality pulling against each other. I drew on real people, and situations I have been in as well. I try to picture the face of the character and where he or she lives, and then take it from there.

Can you tell us what role the Posties, play In ‘The Last Director of Shoreditch’ and what inspired you to include them in this amazing read?

I live next to the Boundary housing estate built by philanthropists towards the end of the 19th century. It is Britain’s first public housing or projects, now protected by historic buildings preservation laws. There is a novel called The Child of the Jago by Arthur Morrison. The Jago was a slum whose entrance was marked by iron posts or bollards, hence the posties. T

he slum was pulled down to make way for the Boundary estate. The posties were sent packing and not allowed to move back into the new estate, which was kept for the “deserving poor.” I found that so unfair that I wanted the posties to get “justice” in my book – though perhaps their methods – which I made up – should not be copied! Someone from the Boundary estate who read my book said their neighbor used to be a chauffeur for the Kray Twins. History is very close at times.

A good story is all about the setting, the descriptiveness, and the raw energy that captivates, all coming together to have the reader turning the pages effortlessly. Your book includes all of them, what is one of the keys that you find is critical when getting into the writing zone?

I find it’s best to keep going and write a little bit every day. That way you build momentum. Also, don’t edit as you go along otherwise you will never get beyond page 2. You don’t have to write in a chronological way – if a great scene comes to mind, then write it down and include it later on. Keep jotting down ideas, phrases, sentences. Be brutal with editing. See the book from the general reader’s point of view.

While writing ‘The Last Director of Shoreditch’ did you learn anything new about yourself?

Yes, it’s scary how things deep from the past are hidden away inside and can suddenly emerge on the page – often without realizing it until much later. It is like your mind playing tricks on you.

I’m sure your fans are dying to know, so I have to as do you have another book in the works you can tell our readers about?

The awful Coronavirus has taken all my time at work, but I am now gathering my thoughts about the next book, but don’t want to go into too much detail – writers often feel that doing that will jinx things.

“The Last Director of Shoreditch” is available on Amazon by clicking here.