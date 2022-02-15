Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Hundreds wed at Valentine’s Day ceremony in Mexico

More than 660 couples tied the knot Monday at a Valentine’s Day mass wedding in Mexico. 

Published

Couples kiss at a collective wedding on Valentine's Day in Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, a suburb of Mexico City
Couples kiss at a collective wedding on Valentine's Day in Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, a suburb of Mexico City - Copyright AFP SERGEI SUPINSKY
Couples kiss at a collective wedding on Valentine's Day in Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, a suburb of Mexico City - Copyright AFP SERGEI SUPINSKY

With tears in their eyes and smiles beneath their face masks, more than 660 couples tied the knot Monday at a Valentine’s Day mass wedding in Mexico.

The newlyweds included Francisco Calvo, 74, and Rosalba Silva, 67 — two widowers who met five years ago.

“I didn’t think I would have another chance, but love arrived because love arrived,” Silva said, smiling next to her new husband at the ceremony in a suburb of Mexico City.

For Jonathan Garcia, a mass wedding is almost a family custom.

“Two of my sisters in my family have already been married this way and we saw they were happy so we said ‘let’s continue the tradition,'” the 40-year-old said.

What the mass wedding lacks in intimacy it makes up for with perks such as free marriage certificates, said Maria Darinka Rendon, a council official in Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl.

“Gathering 661 families in one place was quite a challenge,” she admitted.

But it is worth it for what is “a very emotional event, for the spouses, for the families and for us who are going to witness it,” she added.

In this article:Lifestyle, Marriage, Mexico
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Nations to review harrowing catalogue of climate impacts

Nearly 200 nations kick off a virtual UN meeting Monday to finalise what is sure to be a harrowing catalogue of climate change impacts.

21 hours ago
Canadian police detain a protester as they clear demonstrators against Covid-19 vaccine mandates who blocked the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario Canadian police detain a protester as they clear demonstrators against Covid-19 vaccine mandates who blocked the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario

World

Key US-Canada border crossing reopens after Covid protests

A major US-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday almost a week after it was forced shut by truck driver-led protests.

20 hours ago
Hong Kong is struggling to maintain its "zero-Covid" policy amid an Omicron-fuelled surge in cases Hong Kong is struggling to maintain its "zero-Covid" policy amid an Omicron-fuelled surge in cases

World

Hong Kong leader says city overwhelmed by Omicron wave

Hong Kong's health facilities have been overloaded by an "onslaught" of Covid-19 infections.

21 hours ago
A person holds a sign reading "Freedom" as truckers and supporters continue to protest against mandates and restrictions related to Covid-19 vaccines in Ottawa A person holds a sign reading "Freedom" as truckers and supporters continue to protest against mandates and restrictions related to Covid-19 vaccines in Ottawa

World

Ottawa trucker protests go on, virtually unchecked as public decries police inaction

Canadians voiced questions on policing tactics used to quell the demos in the border city of Windsor and Canada's capital Ottawa.

11 hours ago