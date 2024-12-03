How to shop greener for the holidays. Tips for eco-conscious gifters of all levels.

Stacker analyzed data from the National Retail Federation, NielsenIQ, and other sources to see how gifting is becoming greener this holiday season. - DC Studio // Shutterstock

Gift-giving is a cornerstone of relationships. People express gifting in myriad ways, from spontaneous, smaller-scaled acts like baking treats to more elaborate signs of affection like planning a trip.

Presents can be physical manifestations of social relationships, which remain significant even in a digital age. But amid growing concerns about sustainability, many are rethinking how they show appreciation to those they love. Some have chosen to gift more strategically, reducing the volume of their purchases. Others have simply foregone the ritual altogether, finding less tangible expressions of gratitude. Stacker analyzed data from the National Retail Federation, NielsenIQ, and other sources to see how gifting is becoming greener and how consumers can navigate this holiday season differently.

This 2024 holiday season, the National Retail Federation predicts more generous gift-givers willing to spend about $902 on average for gifts, food, and decoration—$25 more than in 2023. Despite the larger budgets, there seems to be a generational difference in what consumers spend money on.

According to strategist Phil Rist in NRF’s study, even though plenty of shoppers will choose traditional retailers this season, those from 18 to 24 may opt for resale or thrift stores. “Secondhand and refurbished gifts appeal to this age group’s desire to save money and be more sustainable,” Rist said.

NielsenIQ’s analysis of shopping trends demonstrates that Gen Z consumers worldwide are asking more pointed questions about the brands producing the gifts they’ll be giving during the holidays. Consumers are scrutinizing where ingredients come from, the companies that make the products, and the environmental impact of such objects.

Only about 1 in 5 Gen Z consumers identify as brand loyal, meaning companies will have to do more to earn Gen Z’s dollars, including taking stock of their products’ sustainability and social impact, according to a NielsenIQ survey conducted in late 2023. Brands that can answer these questions are at an advantage in this era of more eco-conscious consumerism.

Sustainable shopping means buying things that have a minimal negative impact on the environment and society. This negative impact must do no harm in every stage of a product’s life cycle, from the raw materials to how the product is recycled or reused. Practices like regifting and buying secondhand are inherently more sustainable than purchasing new from retail stores or Amazon. Shopping at thrift stores and regifting are two of many easy, actionable ways consumers can gift greener.

Check for certifications

The most sustainable way to shop involves knowing exactly where your gift comes from and whether the company’s manufacturing and labor practices are sound. One easy way for a consumer to identify this is by looking for brands and companies that are Fair Trade Certified. These brands are committed to safe working conditions and livable wages for employees, protecting the environment, and giving back to their local communities. These products offer shoppers who want the peace of mind that what they’re gifting has been made with an eye toward how it impacts the environment.

One can find fair trade products on a database like Fair Trade Certified or even mega-shopping sites like Amazon by looking for a Climate Pledge Friendly badge on a product’s page before purchasing. Moreover, many of these companies have environmentally friendly packaging—a plus for customers looking to shop more sustainably.

Go back to the makers, artisans, and craftspeople

Another approach to shopping locally involves buying products from local craftspeople at small holiday fairs and bazaars. Cities of all sizes—from New York City to Columbus, Ohio, to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and onward—hold various events where customers can buy gifts directly from the people who made them. These artisans not only know all about the sustainability of their materials but can also tell you what makes their work special.

Gifts from art fairs typically have more sentimental value than a knickknack from an Amazon wishlist. Similarly, shopping at a small local business instead of online or a big-box store helps local communities thrive. Generally, small craft-based businesses are more likely to make roughly half their annual income during the holiday season.

Gifting more than physical objects

Perhaps the most important lesson to learn from investing in sustainability is that having more stuff that isn’t being used is not beneficial for the gift recipient or the environment. Rather than material goods, consider giving tickets to a show, sporting event, or concert. Gift certificates to a loved one’s favorite restaurant, or better yet, a spot in a cooking class where they can learn how to make their favorite food themselves, are also great alternatives. The options for gifting amazing experiences are abundant. Another approach is to invest time and effort into creating something, such as a scarf, poem, or song.

However, if the act of gift-giving starts to feel more of an obligation than a pleasure, it may be time to have a sincere conversation with loved ones and friends about one’s views on consumerism. Gifters may find that would-be recipients may just be as open to unconventional ideas of appreciation as them.

