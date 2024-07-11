Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash

Knowing how to put property maintenance on autopilot can simplify day-to-day tasks. You have more free time to do what you want, and you can enjoy your home more.

But only a tiny fraction of people ever get around to doing it. Getting your house to run itself can be a large project.

Fortunately, this article is here to help. Take a look at some of the clever techniques people are using to automate their homes and enjoy their lives and free time more.

Being proactive with maintenance

One approach to putting property maintenance on autopilot is to be proactive with it. Performing regular inspections and evaluating what might go wrong or break next can reduce problems in the future.

Being proactive with maintenance requires having a regular schedule. Jobs should be on an itinerary, particularly those that involve fixing anything.

Work should also focus on key areas – the things that are more likely to break down in the future. For many homeowners, this will be systems like the boiler or the HVAC unit. Plumbing, roofing, and foundations can also be problematic.

When it comes to proactive maintenance, you’ll want to ask yourself whether it is worth hiring a pro. Sometimes you need an inspector’s keen eye, while other times, it’s better to do it yourself.

Whenever repair work is performed in the home, ensure you keep a log of the work that’s been done. Refer back to these resouces in the future to figure out whether maintenance is necessary or if you can focus on something else.

Build a network with reliable contractors

Another pro strategy is to build a network of professionals you can trust to carry out quality work. You want an assortment of people around you who can fix any problem, whatever comes up.

According to Karen’s Green Cleaning, this choice depends on the type of property you own. “Working with contractors reduces the amount of work homeowners have to do themselves. But not everyone is the same. Those living in apartments need different services from individuals who own detached properties. The former tend to require more cleaning and hygiene services, while the latter are more interested in building and construction work.”

Build a network of reliable contractors by reading reviews online and testing people out. Getting an understanding of the quality of their work can help to choose people who are more likely to meet any expectations and requirements.

It also helps to ask neighbors for referrals – people they think are really good at their jobs. Once a list of contractors has been compiled, that list can be used for regular maintenance or emergent situations, often at short notice.

Automate some home maintenance tasks

Unfortunately, AI isn’t yet at the point where it can automate every home maintenance task. But it is getting better at managing some of them.

For example, new sensors can now detect water leaks. These give you the jump of problems with your pipes that might be lurking behind walls.

Some AI systems can also control things like temperature and lighting for you. These systems learn and adapt to individual preferences. Even AI-powered robots are becoming more advanced. Boston Dynamics’ Spot dog household helper can load the dishwasher and pass you things you need so you don’t have to get out of your chair. It’s not a qualified plumber yet, but you get the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before it is.

“You can automate some cleaning tasks, but the job current machines do isn’t as good as humans,” Karen’s Green Cleaning explains. “Robots can mop a perfectly smooth tile floor, but they don’t tend to be that great at cleaning out greasy ovens or eliminating dust on top of kitchen cabinets. Those sorts of tasks still require the human element.”

Use smart appliances

Photo by Thomas Kolnowski on Unsplash

Another tactic is to invest in smart appliances. These aren’t robots per se, but they still perform valuable functions that make life more straightforward.

For example, you can now get refrigerators that will order food from the grocery store on your behalf. Instead of manually creating a list, the refrigerator simply orders directly. Scanners and sensors inside the unit detect when items are running low and place orders without the need for human interaction.

On the horizon is also the emergence of home assistants that can proactively prompt you to order things (even if they don’t have any sensors telling them what you have). These units can provide helpful reminders about things that may run low shortly.

Use laundry services

As yet, nobody has figured out how to put laundry on autopilot, but we may be moving closer to the day when they are. That’s because laundry services are becoming more ubiquitous. Most sizable towns and cities have one.

The idea here is simple: send someone to collect your laundry, clean everything, and then deliver it back to you fresh. Some services will even come into your home and hang everything up for you. This adds to the convenience even more and saves you masses of time.

Add remote security monitoring

Finally, remote security monitoring also helps to put property maintenance on autopilot. Having sensors constantly scanning everything tells you when there’s going to be a problem and gives you peace of mind.

Many systems have AI software that can detect anything that looks out of the ordinary and send a notification to your phone. This way, cameras and sensors don’t need to be constantly monitored to look for signs of foul play.

You can also get systems that use many different types of sensors, again reducing the need for things like patrols or manual reviews. Most breaches are easily detected and reported immediately.

So there you have it: some of the ways you can put property maintenance on autopilot.