How Midgard Self Storage is making RV and boat storage a no-stress endeavor

It’s estimated that 11.2 million households in the United States own an RV. Similarly, there are roughly 11.7 million registered recreational boats in the U.S. Clearly, there is a large segment of the country that enjoys owning these vehicles for recreational purposes, and many undoubtedly get ample use throughout the year.

However, finding a place to safely store a boat or RV when not in use can quickly become a challenge. Boats and RVs take up a lot of space — generally far too large to fit inside a standard garage. And many homeowners associations (HOAs) have strict rules in place preventing RVs and boats from getting parked in driveways or on streets.

Fortunately, companies like Midgard Self Storage are providing ample resources to ensure that RV and boat storage can become a straightforward and stress-free endeavor.

Flexible solutions

A key element of Midgard Self Storage’s offerings is providing flexible parking and storage solutions for boats and RVs.

As Todd Allen, managing principal at Midgard Self Storage explains, “We offer covered and uncovered parking units in various sizes to accommodate the different types and sizes of boats and RVs our customers use. Many people enjoy covered parking for the extra protection against the elements, while others prefer to lock in lower rates with a standard parking spot. With multiple options available — like trickle chargers, for example — we’re able to handle everything from a budget camper to the largest RV.”

Midgard Self Storage’s flexibility doesn’t just apply to the available storage solutions for boats and RVs. It also includes how the company handles its storage unit rentals. “We’re well aware that every RV and boat owner comes to us with different rental needs,” Allen says.

“Some people will go out on months-long road trips in their RV, while others will just use their boat or RV for weekend getaways. This means their storage needs can vary quite a bit as well. That’s why we offer month-to-month leases — so RV and boat owners can have the flexibility they need for vehicle storage. It doesn’t make sense to lock someone into an extended contract if they’re going to be traveling in their RV for six months at a time.”

A tech-powered rental process

Another area where Midgard Self Storage has made significant strides in creating a stress-free RV and boat storage process is through its contact-free rental solutions. “RV and boat owners are certainly welcome to reach out to their local facility to discuss their options and go over any questions they might have, but in today’s world, a lot of people don’t feel those kinds of interactions are necessary,” Allen explains.

“That’s why we’ve set things up where they can manage the entire rental process online. From selecting and reserving a unit at their local facility to making payments, they can manage everything through the website or virtual kiosk. Our goal is to make the rental process as quick and easy as possible.”

Midgard Self Storage’s tech-backed system makes it quite easy for RV and boat owners to check availability for parking and other storage needs, with online listings clearly indicating if spaces are still available. Whether on a desktop or mobile device, an easy to navigate layout allows individuals to find a storage solution in a matter of minutes.

Maximizing convenience

Unsurprisingly, convenient access to their vehicle is a major concern for boat and RV owners when putting their vehicle into storage. At many facilities, access is limited to office hours when a manager is on-site.

This is a key area that Midgard Self Storage has sought to address. Thanks to the facilities’ electronic gate access, storage users can access their vehicles 24/7. This way, even if renters need to pick up or drop off their boat or RV outside of normal office hours, they don’t have to worry about whether or not they can access their storage space. This can come in handy at the start or end of any trip.

“We know that everyone’s recreation plans are different,” says Allen. “People shouldn’t feel limited in how they use their boat or RV because they have to get it back to the storage facility by a certain time. Whether you need to leave early in the morning to start your road trip or you’re getting back late from a long day on the lake, picking up or dropping off your vehicle doesn’t have to be a hassle.”

Better solutions for RV and boat owners

“If you’re looking for a place to park your boat or RV, using a facility that offers parking and storage specifically focused on these vehicles can make a huge difference,” Allen concludes.

“Whether you just need a place to park between trips or will be putting your vehicle into extended off-season storage, the right storage facility will give you peace of mind until you’re ready to go again.”

As the solutions offered by Midgard Self Storage reveal, there are far better options for boat and RV owners than parking their vehicle in the driveway and hoping the HOA board doesn’t come after them. With secure, accessible and easy to manage storage, boat and RV owners can have a more stress-free ownership experience.