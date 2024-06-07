Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

How MECENAS has become a leading force in multicultural media

MECENAS, a minority-owned multicultural media company, was established a year ago
Avatar photo

Published

MECENAS Partner Federico Gagliardone. Photo courtesy of MECENAS
MECENAS Partner Federico Gagliardone. Photo courtesy of MECENAS

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, MECENAS emerges as a leader, dedicated to uplifting the U.S. Hispanic community through innovative content and strategic media solutions. MECENAS, a minority-owned multicultural media company, was established a year ago by the founders of COCINA, a celebrated platform known for its focus on Latin cuisine and culture. 

Partner Federico Gagliardone provides an in-depth look at MECENAS’ mission and its unique approach. 

Gagliardone says the MECENAS journey began six years ago with COCINA, which centers around food — a fundamental aspect of being Latino that connects directly to the root of the culture. Chef Aarón Sánchez, co-founder of COCINA, epitomizes the company’s philosophy of creating content that resonates deeply with Hispanic audiences.

COCINA remains a cornerstone of MECENAS, weaving together Latin culinary traditions and stories that foster cultural connections. Gagliardone emphasizes that COCINA’s success laid the groundwork for MECENAS’ broader mission.

MECENAS distinguishes itself through a steadfast commitment to authenticity and cultural relevance. Gagliardone notes that many companies focus on reach but overlook the importance of connection. He explains that engagement drives communication, and data shows that connected fans respond more positively to ads, boosting ROI for MECENAS’ partners. With insights gained from COCINA, MECENAS has developed a unique approach to content creation and media targeting, reaching nine out of 10 U.S. Hispanics online through various touchpoints.

Creating content that resonates with the diverse U.S. Hispanic community involves understanding regional preferences, language use, generational differences, and cultural touchpoints. Gagliardone emphasizes that Hispanics are not a monolith! MECENAS collaborates with community leaders and influencers to ensure content authenticity and relevance, driving engagement and conversion.

He foresees a shift towards digital and mobile-first experiences, bilingual and bicultural narratives, and content highlighting social issues and community empowerment. MECENAS’ recent work, such as the “Talking Sabor” series with Pepsi, exemplifies their commitment to uplifting the community through impactful content.

Brands that fail to invest in the U.S. Hispanic audiences miss a tremendous growth opportunity. Gagliardone points out that Hispanics represent nearly 20% of the U.S. population and 50% of its growth. With significant buying power and influence, engaging this demographic fosters loyalty and drives sales. 

The media arm, MECENAS Media, amplifies the impact of MECENAS’ content through a sophisticated tech stack and audience platform. Gagliardone explains that their advanced targeting capabilities and real-time analytics ensure campaigns resonate with the right audience, delivering unparalleled results. 

MECENAS offers a suite of advertising solutions, including online video, programmatic advertising, digital audio, influencer partnerships, and experiential marketing. Gagliardone highlights their unique approach, blending media, storytelling, and talent to create authentic connections that drive impact with nearly 100% brand safety and over 80% viewability.

In this article:Culinary, Media
Avatar photo
Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

You may also like:

In Russia, anybody who receives foreign support or who is under 'foreign influence' must register as a 'foreign agent' In Russia, anybody who receives foreign support or who is under 'foreign influence' must register as a 'foreign agent'

World

Russia holds Frenchman accused of gathering military information

Russia detained a Frenchman working for a Geneva-based conflict mediation NGO, accusing him of gathering military information.

21 hours ago

Life

I’ll be late: The worst UK cities for public transport revealed

St David’s, St Asaph, Westminster, Ripon, and Swansea emerged as the top five worst-performing cities.

13 hours ago
'How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World' book cover art 'How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World' book cover art

Life

Review: Rodi Alexander Friedman releases ‘How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World’ book

Floridian author Rodi Alexander Friedman released her book "How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World."

18 hours ago

Business

Q&A: How IT teams can champion enterprise sustainability

IT teams can and should lean on their vendors for guidance on best practices that extend the life of these purchases.

12 hours ago