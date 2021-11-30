How Los Angeles-based Face of Jules redefines esthetics with holistic health in mind

Photo courtesy Face of Jules

In Los Angeles, aesthetic is everything for many that come to dwell in the glimmering City of Angels. While the American Society of Plastic Surgeons lists 72 plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills alone, across just six square miles, the demand for enhancing and perhaps perfecting one’s appearance is staggering in Los Angeles. Though in recent years, the plastic surgery industry has seen a new competitor— the medical esthetics industry. And while some of the most common treatments are Botox or fillers, a new trend within the esthetics industry has emerged, gaining popularity in consumers that aren’t just concerned with their looks, but with their health as well. One up-and-coming holistic skincare clinic is redefining the concept of a day spa with treatments that aren’t as focused on relaxation, but instead focused on holistic health and healing. Introducing Jules with Face of Jules.

After moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in esthetics, Jules has since amassed more than 10 years of experience in the business, with an education in holistic health and healing as well as license as a holistic health practitioner. Establishing her own small business in 2017, working alongside a doctor out of a one-room operation in Beverly Hills, Jules quickly outgrew the small space, having accumulated a growing client base. Today, Face of Jules operates from her newly renovated office in the heart of Hollywood on Melrose Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard.

But what sets Jules apart from the rest is in her approach to esthetics. With a heavy emphasis on helping clients achieve happy, healthy skin, Jules proposes treatments that are intentional and proactive, addressing vitamin deficiencies and Providing treatments and services to correct an array of compromised skin conditions. Known for treatments that include broken capillary removal, PRP micro needling performed by Jules’ in-clinic nurse, dermaplaning, chemical peels and their most popular facial, the Shine Bright Like a Diamond Oxygen facial that reduces inflammation, plumps and invigorates using the sought-after Oxylight therapy, Face of Jules offers an alternative to invasive esthetics with solutions that help clients love their skin. The clinic’s red vein removal service is so sought after, the popular Emmy award-winning daytime talk show, The Doctors recently featured the clinic as Jules demonstrates a red vein, broken capillary treatment.

So when a client comes in for a facial, Face of Jules staff is trained in recommending supplements, probiotics, detoxes, and tinctures that are often plant based or wild crafted, to help clients improve their overall health all while achieving clear, radiant glowing skin. Whether one is looking to reduce acne, target anti-aging, treat dry, dull skin, pigmentation or scarring, Jules helps clients put together a treatment plan that is valued far beyond the price of her clinic treatments.

By examining whole body health, Face of Jules skincare clinic provides customized holistic regimens that includes product and supplement recommendation in addition to their effective clinic treatments that leave patients with the knowledge they need to have skin that is balanced and beautiful. While a lot of skincare companies and brands have convinced many that products and procedures are the key to achieving healthy skin, Face of Jules has a different approach, one that helps clients realize that healthy skin starts from within.

