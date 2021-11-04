How clean is your home? New survey reveals all

Asia Pacific, home to 4.3 billion people, already accounts for some 60 percent of the international market for ghost kitchens - Copyright AFP Anthony WALLACE

‘Faecal Streptococci is found in the intestines of humans and animals, so when traces of this are found, it is a strong indicator that hands are not being washed after a trip to the bathroom.

The new study was conducted by Currys PC World in collaboration with microbiologist Dr Jonathan Hughes has analysed the many bacteria’s that populate within typical homes and how it affects people. The study reveals 100 percent of the floors swabbed tested positive for the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa and 10 percent tested positive for Streptococci.

The study was centred around one of the biggest misconceptions held by many people that the bathroom is the dirtiest place in the house when in fact the kitchen hosts the most germs.

In terms of the significance of these organisms, Ps. aeruginosa can cause disease in plants, animals and humans; whereas faecal Streptococci can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and nausea. These organisms are commonly found in the intestines of animals and humans.

Other areas of the home that recovered higher numbers of bacteria were sponges, which were found to have the highest concentration of pathogens, with traces of Escherichia coli as well as the other two aforementioned pathogens.

The study involved swabbing several areas of the homes of people from different demographics to find out where germs are most commonly found. The study also surveyed hygiene practices, such as whether shoes are removed prior to entering a home or whether people would eat food that had been dropped onto the floor (calling into question the effectives of the so-called ‘5-second’ rule). With this latter point, the data suggests bacteria are least likely to transfer from carpeted floors than less porous surfaces like tile and laminate.

The study was a small one and caution needs to be expressed in terms of its representation. Eight volunteers were used and samples were taken from eight areas of the volunteers’ kitchens to see where the most bacteria are found. The samples were tested for the presence of selected pathogens, rather than the total count. These organisms were: Escherichia coli, Clostridium perfringens, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella species, faecal streptococci, Staphylococcus aureus, and Bacillus cereus. The attitudinal part of the survey was conducted by Censuswide and the data was collected from 2,003 UK adults.

Dr Hughes says of the research: “Bacteria such as P. aeruginosa and faecal streptococci end up on the floors of our homes mainly from the soles of our shoes and paws of our pets. P. aeruginosa is a bacterium commonly found in soil and water, so it is easy to transfer via footfall.”

In term of food landing onto the floor, the microbiologist says: “Once the food comes into contact with the floor, bacteria start to transfer instantly. The rate at which they are transferred depends on the nature of the food and the nature of the floor surface. If the food is wet or sticky, it’s easier for bacteria to get onto it, using the fluid as a medium to travel through.”