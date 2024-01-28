Connect with us

Home economics: Developing strategies for households to buttress inflation

Setting aside a portion of income into an emergency fund can provide a safety net for unexpected expenses and financial hardships.
Everyday street scene. — Image © Tim Sandle
After more than two and a half years of struggling with high inflation, financial analysts are urging people to make building a solid nest egg of savings their top New Year’s resolution. The prolonged period of high inflation has created severe financial stress for many households around the world. Many families have been forced to pay more for everyday needs like food and housing. Low-income households have been particularly hard hit.

How best to handle the higher costs of everyday essentials like food and housing? This is a question that Real Estate Developer, Serial Entrepreneur, TV Producer and Talk Show Host Dee Brown has been considering. Brown is also a 2023 recipient of President Biden’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

In the U.S., Brown has been devising strategies to help all households secure their financial futures and mitigate the impact of high inflation and economic volatility.

Despite the economic volatility in 2023, a recent study by USA Today found that more than four in five U.S. citizens feel some level of positivity about the U.S. economy going into 2024. Yet Brown warns that there are several steps all households must take to help secure their financial foothold.

According to Brown, securing a financial future should be a priority for families. To assist with this, Brown recommends the following three steps:

Establishing an Emergency Fund

According to Brown: “Setting aside a portion of income into an emergency fund can provide a safety net for unexpected expenses and financial hardships.”

He adds: “Building a solid nest egg of savings is a lifeline in times of economic uncertainty. By establishing an emergency fund, budgeting wisely and investing in retirement accounts, families can take control of their financial future and secure their foothold in today’s challenging economy.”

Budgeting and Expense Tracking

Brown recommends: “Creating a detailed budget and tracking expenses can help families prioritize spending, identify areas for saving and avoid unnecessary financial stress.”

Investing in Retirement Accounts

Brown advises: “Contributing to retirement accounts such as 401(k)s or IRAs can help build long-term financial security and ensure a comfortable retirement.”

By adopting these steps, Brown believes that households can secure their financial future and mitigate the impact of high inflation and economic volatility.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

