Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

High casualties feared as 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Haiti

Published

The damage from the 2010 earthwuake that struck Haiti was extensive, as this photo shows. Umage - Marco Dormino/ The United Nations CC SA 2.0
The damage from the 2010 earthwuake that struck Haiti was extensive, as this photo shows. Umage - Marco Dormino/ The United Nations CC SA 2.0

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake quake struck 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported a quake in the region, saying it was magnitude 7.6, while Cuba’s seismological center said it registered a magnitude of 7.4, reports Reuters.

Because of the earthquake’s shallow depth, this makes the earthquake bigger and shallower than the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck Haiti 11 years ago, killing tens if not hundreds of thousands of people, flattening buildings, and leaving many homeless, according to the USGS, reports CNN News.

Patrick Gaspard on Tritter

A tsunami threat was issued for the region, the US Tsunami Warning System reported. Waves as high as 3 meters (about 10 feet) above the tide level are possible along some of the country’s coast.

While there were no official reports yet in Haiti of injuries or deaths, images posted on social media – which Reuters was not immediately able to verify – showed homes and part of a church in the nearby town of Jeremie reduced to rubble.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking, per the Associated Press.

Ed Russo on Twitter

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.

Additionally, Haiti is in the cone of Tropical Storm Grace, which is expected to impact the area from Monday into Tuesday, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

In this article:damages and casualties, haiti earthquake, magnitude 7.2, USGS
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

19 hours ago

World

Canada sending special forces to close Afghan embassy

Canadian special forces will deploy to Afghanistan where staff in Canada’s embassy in Kabul will be evacuated before it closes.

23 hours ago
ENVOY Network ENVOY Network

Entertainment

Introducing the ENVOY Network, a premium NFT label

On Friday, August 13, ENVOY Network officially launched. Digital Journal has the scoop.

22 hours ago
Storm Elsa batters Cuba as it heads toward Florida Keys Storm Elsa batters Cuba as it heads toward Florida Keys

World

Fred is likely to become a tropical storm by Saturday as it heads to Florida

Despite looking disorganized on satellite, Tropical Depression Fred may strengthen back into a tropical storm before impacting Florida.

16 hours ago