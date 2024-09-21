Heidi D’Amelio talks about New Orleans Fashion Week, mentoring fashion students

Heidi D'Amelio at New Orleans Fashion Week. Photo Courtesy of Heidi D'Amelio.

Heidi D’Amelio is a woman of many talents: digital creator, creative director, social influencer, former model, and mother.

She discussed the significance of returning to her home state to be a part of New Orleans Fashion Week (NOFW), where she mentored young and emerging fashion students.

D’Amelio noted that this event is not solely about the clothing and the fashion, and that is also encapsulates community, connection, and the spirit of innovation.

New Orleans Fashion Week

Most recently, D’Amelio spoke to aspiring fashion students at the annual Fashion Career Day, where she mentored them on career advice, design and the use of social media in fashion and commerce. She also opened up about her own experience as a model as well as her experience co-creating D’Amelio brands.

On being a part of the New Orleans Fashion Week (NOFW), D’Amelio remarked, “It holds a special place in my heart, as it represents not just a celebration of fashion but a personal journey.”

“Having been mentored by Tracee, the visionary founder of this vibrant fashion event, when I was just 18, I learned the ins and outs of modeling and the fashion world from her invaluable guidance,” she said.

“Reuniting for my second year in a row at NOFW I want to use my platform to put a spotlight on this amazing event,” she exclaimed.

Tracee Dundas on Heidi D’Amelio

In return, NOFW Founder and Executive Director Tracee Dundas, remarked, “Fashion Career Day is such an important part of NOFW and an essential tool for the students and having someone like Heidi D’Amelio who can speak to so many aspects is an amazing investment into the future of fashion.”

D’Amelio expressed, “It’s incredible to see how far Tracee and NOFW has come over the years and to have our shoes featured on the runway last year was such a special moment for Tracee, and I to get back to the place our friendship began, on the runway.”

“I want everyone to experience the creativity and passion of the local designers, and immerse in the rich tapestry of music, art, and cuisine that this city has to offer,” D’Amelio acknowledged.

“New Orleans Fashion Week isn’t just about the clothes; it’s about community, connection, and the spirit of innovation that keeps the city of New Orleans alive,” D’Amelio added.

Background on Heidi D’Amelio

Heidi D’Amelio is a true visionary in the world of social media. She recognized for her influential presence as a supportive mother within her family’s digital empire, entrepreneur, and social media personality who has in excess of13 million followers.

While Heidi initially pursued a career in modeling and personal training, before becoming at stay at home mom for almost 20 years until her life took a new trajectory when her daughters, Dixie, and Charli, found fame on the digital platform TikTok.

D’Amelio’s own presence on social media platforms blossomed, which earned her a dedicated following of her own… over 13 million fans and growing, and thus, becoming the “Internet’s Mom.”

She competed on Dancing with the Stars and starred in her own family hit Hulu show, The D’Amelio Show, where she shares insights into family life, offers words of encouragement, and provides a glimpse into her entrepreneurial endeavors with their family brands.

D’Amelio prioritizes wellness in this digital age

As a multifaceted entrepreneur and influencer, D’Amelio continues to prioritize her passions in health, fitness, wellness and animal welfare while inspiring others with her authenticity, resilience, and dedication to her family and community.

She has also worked with many global brands such as Amazon, Charlotte Tilbury, L’Oreal, Pottery Barn, AirBnB and Skims, to name a few.

Heidi D’Amelio: The Philanthropist

Beyond her role as a social media personality, D’Amelio is also known for her philanthropic efforts, where she supports various charitable causes.

D’Amelio uses her platform to raise awareness for important issues from natural disasters in her hometown of Louisiana, to working with organizations like Stand Up 2 Cancer and The Special Olympics and advocating for all things animals.

To learn more about Heidi D’Amelio, follow her on Instagram.