Heatstroke warning as summer temperatures soar in the UK

A beach in Cornwall, UK. — Image by © Tim Sandle.

Temperatures across the UK continue to rise, with highs of 32 degrees C being recorded. While some people enjoy the warm weather, not everyone does. For some the heat introduces health risks.

Increasing temperatures can present various health related risks, particularly for young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions.

Heatstroke and heat exhaustion are both significant health concerns during this time of year. The symptoms of each may show similarities, but it is important to recognise the differences between them.

Jana Abelovska, Superintendent Pharmacist at Click Pharmacy has explained to Digital Journal what the main risks are and what pe for keeping safe in the heat this summer:

“It is summertime, which unfortunately comes with its own heat-related health concerns – two of which being heatstroke and heat exhaustion. The two are often confused for being the same thing, however, there are some significant differences that set them apart.”

In terms of defining these, Abelovska explains: “Heat exhaustion refers to the body becoming overheated due to exposure to warm weather, and as such, the body attempts to rapidly cool itself down. This can cause symptoms such as excessive sweating, agitation, dizziness, high levels of thirst, a headache, nausea, a slowed heartbeat, and can potentially lead to fainting.”

In terms of the implications: “While this is a serious illness that requires treatment quickly, heat exhaustion can often be treated at home without the need for medical attention.”

With treatments, Abelovska suggests: “You can cool someone that is suffering from heat exhaustion down by moving them to a cool location, removing any unnecessary clothing – including any jackets, socks, shoes, or any clothes with long sleeves – providing them with either cool water or a rehydration drink, such as an isotonic, and cooling their skin with a damp cloth or a spray bottle filled with water.”

With the other condition, Abelovska outlines the significance: “On the other hand, heatstroke is far more serious and will require medical attention as soon as possible, as it is considered a medical emergency. Heatstroke occurs when the body overheats to such an extent, often above 40°C, that it is no longer possible for the body’s cooling system to be effective in reducing the temperature.”

For recognising signs and symptoms, Abelovska says: “Symptoms of heatstroke include all of the symptoms of heat exhaustion, with the addition of confusion or delirium, severe dizziness or vertigo, difficulty urinating or producing blood in the urine, a rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, and potentially even convulsions.”

Abelovska closes with the warning: “If any of these symptoms are observed, it is essential for the person suffering with symptoms to be seen by a medical professional immediately.”