Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Heard ‘absolutely not’ able to pay Depp $10.4 million in damages: lawyer

Actress Amber Heard is unable to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp more than $10 million in damages, her lawyer said Thursday.

Published

US actress Amber Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court attending the defamation case filed against her by her former husband Johnny Depp
US actress Amber Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court attending the defamation case filed against her by her former husband Johnny Depp - Copyright AFP Anthony WALLACE
US actress Amber Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court attending the defamation case filed against her by her former husband Johnny Depp - Copyright AFP Anthony WALLACE

Actress Amber Heard is unable to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp more than $10 million in damages, her lawyer said Thursday, after a US jury took the side of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star in a bitter defamation trial.

The lengthy, high-profile televised court battle ended Wednesday, when a seven-person jury found that Depp and Heard had defamed each other, but weighed in far more strongly with Depp.

The jury awarded him $10.35 million in damages, in contrast with $2 million awarded to Heard.

Asked on NBC’s TODAY show if Heard will be able to pay up, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft answered: “Oh no, absolutely not.”

She added that Heard wants to appeal the verdict.

The 58-year-old Depp, who lost a libel case against The Sun tabloid in London in 2020 for calling him a “wife-beater,” celebrated the split verdict in the case as a victory while Heard said she was “heart-broken.”

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The Texas-born Heard, who had a starring role in “Aquaman,” did not name Depp in the piece, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and sought $50 million in damages.

The 36-year-old Heard countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax.”

Bredehoft said Depp’s legal team worked to “demonize” Heard and suppressed crucial evidence in the trial, preventing the jurors from examining evidence of Depp’s alleged abuse.

“A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused,” she said.

The lawyer said the ruling bodes ill for the MeToo movement and will discourage women from reporting sexual harassment and abuse.

“It’s a horrible message,” Bredehoft said. “It’s a significant setback, because that’s exactly what it means.

“Unless you pull out your phone and you video your spouse or your significant other beating you, effectively you won’t be believed.”

For his part, Depp welcomed the verdict, saying “The jury gave me my life back.”

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun,” Depp said in a statement.

In this article:Amber Heard, depp, Film, Johnny depp, Justice, Media, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Arms for Ukraine: Who has sent what?

The U.S. has agreed to supply Ukraine with advanced rocket launch systems to try to turn the tide of the war in the eastern...

20 hours ago
An aerial view of a bridge in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca that suffered severe damage from Hurricane Agatha An aerial view of a bridge in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca that suffered severe damage from Hurricane Agatha

World

11 dead, 33 missing after Hurricane Agatha hits Mexico

An aerial view of a bridge in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca that suffered severe damage from Hurricane Agatha - Copyright POOL/AFP Andrew MatthewsThe...

22 hours ago

World

UK forgets crisis to party for queen’s jubilee

Putting aside a biting inflationary crisis and doubts over the monarchy's future, Britons are set to party this week.

20 hours ago
Planned fossil fuel output shatters 1.5C climate target: UN Planned fossil fuel output shatters 1.5C climate target: UN

Life

Putin’s war has diverted our attention away from the global climate crisis, and food security

The U.N. Secretary-General on Wednesday warned that the Ukraine war is diverting attention away from climate change.

22 hours ago