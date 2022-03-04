Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Healthy interest: Why are more people turning to the Internet for health advice?

Consumers in the U.S. are 50 percent more likely to turn to the Internet than a medical professional for health and wellness advice.

Published

Make the most imformed decision about the use of prescription opioids with your doctor. — CDC Graphic
Make the most imformed decision about the use of prescription opioids with your doctor. — CDC Graphic

Whether the volume of reliable and vetted sources on the Internet has increased or instead there is more access to misinformation is the subject of recurrent debate. Such debates do not impact on all consumers, and there is evidence that  more people are using it to seek out health advice than perhaps ever before.

In fact, recent research shows 2 in 5 people opt for a general online search when seeking advice for a physical illness. The same review of digital health also found that 3 in 5 people with self-reported poor mental health are more likely to check online than with a professional for health advice.

This is part of changes in the digitalisation of healthcare. Digital health is about the use of information and communications technologies in medicine. It is also about a diversification of information strands that people will use to manage illnesses and health risks and to promote wellness, either within, in partnership to, or separate from the medical establishment.

Does this represent a trend of people opting to learn more and, at the same time, avoiding visiting doctors? Is there evidence that consumers are turning online for health advice instead?

The study comes from Power Clinical Trials. Here researchers surveyed over 1,000 people to better understand where people are turning to for health advice and why.

The findings demonstrated that consumers in the U.S. are 50 percent more likely to turn to the Internet than a medical professional for health and wellness advice.

So, why would people be wary of visiting a doctor? The top reasons that people are avoiding seeking direct health advice include the perception that it takes too much time (cited by 46 percent of the respondents). This was followed by medical care, as based on the U.S.’s costly, market system, being considered too expensive (as mentioned by 42 percent of the survey group).

More concerningly for attempts to spearhead in digital government, 74 percent of people do not feel government websites are a trustworthy source for health advice. This is despite health websites sponsored by Federal Government agencies being good sources of information.

There is a gap between perception and reality and the mistrust of U.S. government services was high. It was particularly evident in the case of the marketing demographic ‘Gen Zers’. With this population slice, 9 in 10 stated they turn to social media for health and wellness advice.

The downside with this approach is that online health research can lead to an inaccurate self-diagnosis.

In this article:Health, Healthcare, Internet, Medical, Wellbeing
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Maria, 14, and her mother Svetlana, took a last-minute train to Finland after the cancellation of their flight back to Austria where they live Maria, 14, and her mother Svetlana, took a last-minute train to Finland after the cancellation of their flight back to Austria where they live

World

Russians pack trains into Finland as sanctions bite

It's one of the few remaining routes from Russia to the EU: trains to Finland are packed with Russians.

13 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: This unholy mess is ‘according to plan’? Russian military bingo not looking good

Maybe Putin has a publicist on work experience. Maybe that publicist is a sycophantic, senile, teddy bear.

19 hours ago
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was launched in 2016 to counter the West's dominance of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was launched in 2016 to counter the West's dominance of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund

Business

China-backed bank halts lending to Russia, Belarus

The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said it will suspend business related to Russia and Belarus.

17 hours ago
Ukrainian servicemen prepare to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region Ukrainian servicemen prepare to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region

World

Pentagon establishes hotline with Russian military as Ukraine war rages

The U.S. and Russia have established a "hotline" to prevent an accidental clash between the two nuclear powers.

19 hours ago