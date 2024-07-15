Healthcare quality and safety: States in the US with the worse surgery records

A team of surgeons transplanting a pig kidney into a brain dead patient, part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants and closing the organ donor gap - Copyright NYU Langone Health/AFP Joe Carrotta

A recent study reveals the most dangerous states in the U.S. for undergoing surgery, based on an assessment of medical data. This assessment reveals that California is the most dangerous state for surgery, with severe systemic issues in healthcare quality and patient safety.

Florida ranks second, driven by the highest rate of surgical complications and deaths.

New York has the highest medical malpractice payment reports, totalling 1,459.

This research, undertaken by Burger Law, analysed US states based on key factors to identify the most dangerous states for surgery. Drawing on data from governmental sources such as CMS Provider Data and the National Practitioner Data Bank, the study examined surgical complications and deaths from 2019 to 2022, the number of surgeons per 100,000 population, access to healthcare, quality of hospital care, adverse action reports, and medical malpractice payments.

Each factor was normalised per 100,000 population for an accurate comparison, and a composite score was calculated to provide a clear assessment of surgical risks across the states.

The data makes for concerning reading and highlights the inequalities built into the US’s free-market driven healthcare system. As The Lancet reported, poor Americans have worse access to care than do wealthy Americans, partly because many remain uninsured despite coverage expansions.

US States Population Number of surgical complications and deaths (2019 – 2022) Number of Surgeons per 100K (active MD and DO physicians) Access for Healthcare Quality of Hospital Care Score Adverse Action reports for the past year Medical Malpractice Payment Report Composite Score California 38,889,770 21 13.73 66.84 78.98 4,354 1,261 100 Florida 22,975,931 22 13.77 60.64 82.45 2,712 1,374 84.37 Texas 30,976,754 15 12.45 85.6 34.89 4,648 648 83.74 Arkansas 3,089,060 14 12.62 59.9 44.85 604 64 73.19 Colorado 5,914,181 2 11.73 71.86 16.59 1,777 150 70.27 Georgia 11,145,304 13 13.93 80.87 76.42 889 412 69.56 New York 19,469,232 14 23.25 36.48 94.37 961 1,459 69 North Carolina 10,975,017 20 15.77 60.49 54.4 1,115 159 68.38 Illinois 12,516,863 9 16.98 40.1 54.4 1,687 549 63.93 Pennsylvania 12,951,275 5 25.27 22.45 59.13 953 1,045 63.21

From the above table, California ranks top as the most dangerous state to get surgery. California’s healthcare system is severely impacted by the highest number of adverse action reports, totalling 4,354. The state also struggles with high rates of surgical complications and 21 in 100,000 people die or have surgical complications, which highlights the severe systemic issues of California.

Florida is the second state where one should think twice before getting surgery. The state faces the highest rate of surgical complications and deaths, at 22 per 100,000 population. The state’s high adverse action reports, totalling 2,712, and medical malpractice payments also contribute significantly to its ranking, indicating pervasive issues in healthcare delivery and patient safety.

Texas comes third on the list. The state has the highest number of adverse action reports, totalling 4,648, coupled with substantial medical malpractice payments. Despite good access to healthcare at 85.6%, these adverse factors significantly impact its safety for surgeries.

Arkansas is the fourth most dangerous state for surgeries. It shows significant challenges with high surgical complications and deaths, totalling 14 per 100,000 population, and a low quality of hospital care score of 44.85. The state’s adverse action reports total 604, and medical malpractice payments further impact its bad reputation.

Colorado ranks fifth on the list of worst states to get surgery. This state is characterized by a high number of adverse action reports, totalling 1,777, and medical malpractice payments at 150. Relatively good access to healthcare at 71.86 per 100,000 population is overshadowed by the quality of hospital care, which is the lowest with a score of 16.59, significantly impacting its safety for surgery.