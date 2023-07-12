Healthcare advice for those suffering from hay fever

A garden in the summer. Image (C) Tim Sandle

Recent data from NHS England has found that weekly visits to the website’s dedicated hay fever advice page have increased by 252 percent in the past five weeks. This represents some 122,000 people visiting to the site for advice per week.

During this point in the summer season many people in the northern hemisphere are feeling the effects of hay fever. This includes itchy eyes, runny noses, and general discomfort. For 2023, climate change has exacerbated the conditions.

Jana Abelovska, Superintendent Pharmacist at Click Pharmacy, provides some tips for hay fever sufferers to Digital Journal.

Abelovska explains: “Right now, we are well into hay fever season – which typically lasts from March to September – and, to many, it’s feeling like one of the worst years for hay fever. The main reason that symptoms feel so bad this year is, unfortunately, due to climate change.”

Looking at the U.K. perspective, Abelovska says: “The warmer temperatures the UK has seen lately are largely due to rising temperatures around the world as a result of climate change – and this has a surprising impact on allergies, including hay fever. As temperatures rise, trees and plants actually produce more pollen over a longer ‘growing season’.”

This is due to some specific factors, explains Abelovska: “This abundance of pollen means that, not only is hay fever having a wider reach this year – with many people that usually manage to avoid seasonal allergies experiencing symptoms – it is also exacerbating symptoms for those that often suffer from hay fever.”

In terms of measures to reduce the symptoms, Abelovska advises: “One of the best ways to reduce the effects of hay fever is by taking antihistamines. Both cetirizine and loratadine are recommended for hay fever treatment. Each can be found easily at local pharmacies, and even most supermarkets. Some people find that one antihistamine works better than the other, so it is worth giving each a try to find which is more effective for you.”

There are downsides with this approach: “However, these medications come with their own side effects. While cetirizine is non-drowsy, it is known to make 1 in 10 people feel tired – meaning it is not advisable to take if you are likely to be driving, or working with heavy machinery. Loratadine, on the other hand, is another non-drowsy antihistamine which can also still cause tiredness – though this is far less common at around 1 in 100 people.”

In terms of alternative remedies, Abelovska finds: “There are also steroidal nasal sprays and calming eye drops that can help to reduce the effects of a pollen reaction. A pharmacist will be able to advise you on the best products for your symptoms. And, if you’d rather not take any medications, there are also a range of tricks people can use to feel more comfortable during the hay fever months.”

Of for those who find this approach a struggle: “If you struggle with a blocked or runny nose, putting Vaseline around the edge of your nostrils can help to trap pollen and prevent it from entering your airways – helping to reduce hay fever symptoms. Similarly, wearing wraparound sunglasses can help to keep pollen out of your eyes – reducing the irritation that you may feel otherwise.”

Other recommendations from Abelovska include: “If you suffer with particularly strong symptoms, it may be wise to take a shower and change your clothes after being outside. This can help to reduce the pollen being spread around your home, and will also wash off any pollen that may be on your body. You should also vacuum more often, and dust off furniture with a slightly damp cloth. This helps to trap pollen laying on any surfaces, which will help with reducing symptoms when at home.”