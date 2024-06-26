Health begins at home, so why doesn’t our housing reflect this

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

There’s a common notion that health begins at home. And it isn’t far wrong. Where we spend most of our time can affect how we feel tremendously.

But it turns out that living at home isn’t always good for us. While we might own a property, that doesn’t necessarily mean it is working in our interest.

How does housing link to health?

The link between housing and health goes back centuries. Public health officials in the 1800s knew that crowded tenement buildings in the big cities led to the spread of infections like tuberculosis. Later, public health officials noted the problems with large tower blocks and how they failed to create healthy communities of people.

However, more recently, there’s been a scientific focus on specific aspects of individual homes. Researchers have looked into things like how maintenance, safety, and security play a role in providing the foundation of positive mental habits. Living in a beautiful, clean location is often all that’s required to improve someone’s mood.

On the flip side, poor housing is associated with conditions like asthma and mental health issues. When people live in low-quality environments, it changes how their bodies respond to the world, often leading to chronic disease.

Of course, the research is still in its infancy and there aren’t any definitive answers. But the link between low-quality housing and well-being now seems too strong for anyone to ignore.

Why improving housing quality is hard

To the outside observer, the solution seems simple: improve housing quality. But, of course, it’s never as simple as that. The investments required are often enormous, and most families don’t have the income to support them.

There are also problems with the living arrangements themselves. Families may live too close together or in overcrowded conditions, preventing individuals from getting the space they require to thrive.

Intractable mold inside the building’s core can also be an issue, particularly in shared accommodations, like apartments. The structure itself can be the problem, and no individual tenant has the resources or incentive to sort it out. Mold spores can pass through the internal ventilation system, preventing everyone from breathing well.

Finally, even if you improve the quality of the housing, the context may be bad for health. It could be difficult for residents to access healthy food or get the shopping they require to live well. It’s not always straightforward to transform an area into something more pleasant.

What can be done? Some solutions

Given these problems with housing, what can be done to fix the issue?

Improve housing standards

One option is to improve housing standards regulations, forcing builders to complete work to a certain quality. This approach would raise the cost of new builds, but it would also protect health in the long term.

Recent examples show that housing standards aren’t always as high as the public expects. Many people believe that properties should offer more, but they don’t.

Better housing is relatively easy to achieve and wouldn’t require much on the part of designers. Some governments have already put stricter rules in place to reduce the risk of mold and prevent architects from constructing homes that aren’t suitable for human habitation. However, there’s more work to be done to prevent the remaining issues from taking hold.

Improve the interior environment

Another way to make homes more conducive to well-being is to transform the interior environment. Instead of constructing something bleak and stark, it should reflect the requirements of the people living in it.

Improving interiors can go a long way because it is the part of the home most people spend their time looking at. Even if the exterior leaves a lot to be desired and isn't easy to change, the interiors can be a blank slate for improving the overall feel of the home.

Improving interiors can go a long way because it is the part of the home most people spend their time looking at. Even if the exterior leaves a lot to be desired and isn’t easy to change, the interiors can be a blank slate for improving the overall feel of the home.

Begin more affordable housing initiatives

A rise in the number of affordable housing initiatives might also improve housing. Affordable blocks constructed to a high quality aren’t available in most areas, making it challenging to find reasonable accommodation.

Governments could change this by commissioning more individual home construction. Freeing up the rules would allow developers to build more and encourage new people into the construction industry. Right now, it is only a fraction of the size it should be.

Affordable housing can be an excellent way for people to escape unhealthy living conditions. It gets people out of moldy properties and introduces them to something more livable.

Combined with this, you could imagine governments initiating various social programs to improve housing further. Addressing these broader social determinants could be highly impactful.

Be more active indoors

Another option is to be more active indoors. Homeowners who can lift weights, go for a job, and break and sweat are far more likely to consider their accommodation healthy.

These days, the options for being active inside are greater than ever before. Bodyweight exercises and yoga are two obvious options, but there are many others, such as following fitness videos on YouTube and picking up household items and using them for weights. Even water bottles can do the trick.

Create a relaxing space

"Alongside having great interiors, it is also valuable to create a deliberately relaxing space. Homeowners should have somewhere they can retreat to for hobbies and reading."

These escapes can take various forms. Most fit in a backroom, but you can get others that require an entire shed complex.

Adding these outlets reduces stress and improves health. It can also give individuals a sense of purpose and belonging while at home, especially if they recently moved.