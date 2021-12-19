Health alert: Risk of heavy metals in your cannabis supply

Photo: Jason Connolly, © AFP

A new health warning has been sounded in relation to cannabis consumption. This is in relation to the plat material potentially containing heavy metals and these traces could affect consumer health, according to a new study.

The science team behind the research propose new strategies for growers to avoid heavy metals in their cannabis crops, as a means to safeguard consumer health.

The research is based on a new meta-analysis, that examines the ability of cannabis plants to absorb heavy metals and discusses the resulting health impacts on consumers. The inquiry is into cannabis plants, which produce industrial hemp, medical marijuana and cannabidiol oil, among. The findings indicate that the plant possesses an inherent ability to absorb heavy metals from the soil.

While this provides options for growing the plant to help remediate contaminated sites, it also presents dangers for users. The Penn State researchers examined the ability of cannabis plants to absorb heavy metals.

According to the lead researcher, Louis Bengyella: “Heavy metals, such as lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium, are known to be carcinogenic.”

It is of concern, according to Bengyella that: “The heavy-metal content of cannabis is not regulated.2 The consequence of this is where consumers could unknowingly be exposed to these toxic metals.

Bengyella says: “This is bad news for anyone who uses cannabis but is particularly problematic for cancer patients who use medical marijuana to treat the nausea and pain associated with their treatments.”

Moreover, Bengyella observes how some cannabis strains have been bred specifically for phytoremediation, which is the use of plants to remove pollutants from soil, water or air.

Bengyella and his colleagues conducted an assessment into heavy-metal contamination in cannabis. Specifically, the scientists investigated available information on the application of cannabis in phytoremediation, the fate of heavy metals in cannabis plants, the medical impact of heavy metals in cannabis and agricultural strategies to mitigate heavy metal uptake.

The findings suggest that lead, cadmium and chromium, specifically, are capable of being transported and distributed up through the stalk and into the leaves and flowers of the plant. These heavy metals appear exit the plant through trichomes, via the hairlike structures located on the flowers.

The researchers also investigated the documented health effects of heavy metals. This found that heavy metal contamination in cannabis can cause various health problems due to the fact that the heavy metals are rarely metabolized, and therefore, accumulate in specific areas of the human body. The metals can damage enzymes, proteins, lipids and nucleic acids, and cause cancer and neurological issues.

The research appears in, Toxin Reviews titled: “Global impact of trace non-essential heavy metal contaminants in industrial cannabis bioeconomy”.