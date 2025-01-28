Harvard bodybuilder Max Pankowski discusses the digital age, fitness journey, and the importance of mental health

Max Pankowski. Photo Courtesy of Max Pankowski.

Max Pankowski is a Harvard student, bodybuilder, and social influencer. He chatted about his latest endeavors, which involve using his platform to spread positivity on social media.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Max Pankowski, 19.

Fitness journey

On his fitness journey, he said, “I was inspired by my older brothers, who are into fitness. I’ve always wanted to become the best version of myself in all ways. I like striving towards goals, and I like becoming better. I fell in love with the process and getting better, and I fell in love with hitting goals.”

“After I hit a separate goal of getting into Harvard, some people told me I would be good at posting on social media because I have a lot of good ideas. That would give me a way to spread positivity on social media,” he added.

Social media as a powerful tool

“Social media is a very powerful tool, and it can be used for good or bad,” he admitted. We need more people posting positive lessons, stories, and inspirational content. I’ve been fortunate enough to get into Harvard and build this physique, and I decided to use these opportunities to build a platform to inspire people.”

Daily motivations

On his daily motivations, he said, “A lot of things motivate me. My faith inspires me. God wants us to become the best versions of ourselves, and gives us certain opportunities, talents, and skills to help others. My social media gives me a purpose in that way.”

“I like helping other people reach their goals. I am inspired by my parents, siblings, friends, family, and the people around me that have made so many sacrifices for me to be where I am now,” he explained.

“I feel like I owe something to everyone that has sacrificed things for me. I want to make the most out of my opportunities and I want to continue to spread positivity,” he elaborated.

Presently, Pankowski is studying Psychology at Harvard University.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he remarked, “It opens up a lot of opportunities. Social media is a very powerful tool that can be used for good and bad.”

“It can connect so many people (old and young) and people in various countries. There are a lot of toxic aspects of social media, and there is also a lot of good on social media,” he noted

“It is powerful for me to be able to have a platform that adds to that positivity. My content is educational, and it means a lot when I get DMs from people, where they tell me that I inspire them and that I got them in the gym,” he elaborated.

“Overall, the digital age is very powerful, and it is where we are in. If you are able to make a platform, you should, and you should use it to spread positivity,” he added.

Mental health significance in the digital age

Pankowski addressed the significance of social media in the digital age. “Mental health is huge,” he underscored.

“Even posting can be difficult with a lot of negative comments and negative posts, and a lot of comparisons that come from social media. In the digital age, it is tempting to compare yourself to other people. It is important to be careful how you use social media and how you use your platform,” he elaborated.

“In my posts, I try to showcase accomplishments to inspire people on how they can accomplish similar goals. I always respond to comments with a positive attitude. I don’t want to add to the toxicity that creates bad mental health,” he explained.

“For my own mental health, it is important to remain positive, and for anyone reading comments, it is important not to add to all the hate online,” he noted.

Future plans

On his future plans, he responded, “I am not entirely sure yet. I am exploring my options. I am trying to meet people and find what I am interested in. I am exploring life to see what happens. I do want to continue to have a platform to spread my knowledge and positivity for the world, and I want to evolve with that.”

Defining moments in his life

On his defining moments in life, he said, “Before I got into working out, I asked my older brother how ‘I could get a six-pack by the summer’ because that was a goal I had, and he showed me a pullup bar that he had, and he had a long conversation with me.”

“My brother gave me every piece of advice he had, and that moment really stuck with me. I grew closer to my brother, who was setting me up for success and gave me all the knowledge he had, and I hit the ground running after that,” he elaborated.

“This was the moment that kickstarted my fitness journey,” he acknowledged. “Also, getting into Harvard University was a defining moment because it showed six years of hard work paying off.”

Max Pankowski celebrating with his parents getting into Harvard University. Photo Courtesy of Max Pankowski.

Sports

Pankowski shared that he played volleyball in high school, and prior to that, he played “a lot of baseball for six years.” “Now, I joined the rugby team,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “New Beginnings.” “It is all about the ‘next step’,” he explained. “I am really stepping out of my normal comfort zone here.”

“Now, I am at a point in my life where the opportunities are endless, and it’s really up to me how to take the next step to move forward,” he said.

“I am excited about these new horizons, and to have these new opportunities,” he added.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “teleportation.”

“I love to experience new things. It would be really cool to experience the world, and go anywhere I want through teleportation,” he said. “So, I think teleportation would be very cool.”

Favorite mottos to live by

“‘Live a great story’ is a good one,” he revealed. “Whenever I have a bad experience, I like to take myself back and say, ‘these challenges make my story better and inspiring.’ I always take risks and do what I want.”

“The other motto is ‘no what ifs’ and that is actually my lock screen,” he added.

Advice for hopefuls that wish to get into Harvard or any other Ivy League school

For people that wish to get into Harvard University of any other Ivy League school for that matter, he stated, “My advice would be to find what you are passionate about; that’s what they are looking for.”

“They are looking for passion… they can tell if you are not passionate about what you do and what you are pursuing. Build a foundation by really exploring opportunities and interests that you have,” he explained.

“Once you find certain interests and passions, really chase them with all you have and all you want. Even if you don’t get into an Ivy League, you are at least chasing a passion. This way, you still learn that skill and you still gain that experience. It’s a win-win,” he elaborated.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he shared, “For me, success means having impacted the lives of others in a positive manner. Success has nothing to do with what I’ve accomplished for myself; it is what I have accomplished for others.”

“So, building a platform and getting followers is not a success; the success comes when I meet people or they DM me or comment saying how much I have inspired them or have changed their lives. Only then, do I feel successful,” he elaborated.

“I consider it a successful day, if I make somebody else’s day better. So, success is living with purpose,” he added.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, he concluded, “I’ve had so many supporters from my parents, friends, siblings, and family. All of these people around me have morphed me into who I am, and they have given me the values that I have, and they are the reason why I am succeeding.”

Steve Prefontaine once said: “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” Max Pankowski’s life story thus far embodies this wise quote from the track and field legend.

To learn more about Max Pankowski, follow him on Instagram and check out his Linktree page.