Life

Harnessing the power of breath: Effective breathwork techniques, according to Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi

Photo courtesy of Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi
Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Breathwork is getting a lot of attention in wellness circles today, but it’s actually a practice that has been around for centuries. According to Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi, people have been using breathwork to balance their energy and to calm their stresses for hundreds of years.

The practice may sound mysterious, but it’s quite simple and accessible. That’s because it taps into something we’re doing every minute of every day: breathing. 

The functions of the nervous system, including the brain, and many other physical processes occurring in the body are all deeply connected to breathing. Perhaps most importantly, breathing patterns are closely tied to stress responses, both conscious and unconscious.

By practicing controlled breathing, we can activate the relaxation response within our bodies. Below are a few simple breathwork techniques you can easily practice at home or at the office, whether you’re an expert or a beginner.

Understanding how breathwork works

Why does breathwork work? The answer lies in our physiology.

If you are feeling emotionally or physically stressed, your breathing will most likely be affected. You may breathe faster and shallower when you’re stressed. Without even noticing it, you’re amplifying the feelings of stress, sending your brain further into fight-or-flight mode.

Luckily, the human body and brain work in a way that allows you to consciously change how you feel and operate. Breathwork can essentially flip the script in your nervous system.

Instead of automatically breathing faster and shallower when you feel stressed, purposefully taking slow and deep breaths will make your body and mind feel more relaxed. 

By concentrating on breathing slowly and deeply, you ensure that your body gets the fresh oxygen it needs. Essentially, you can nourish your body and mind as you breathe in and then release stress and toxins as you breathe out.

Research has shown that breath control can elevate one’s mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety. Ultimately, breathwork will send a message to one’s brain that you are OK.

Simple breathwork technique: Box breathing

One simple breathwork technique that you can start with is called box breathing. Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi says it’s a great way to regain focus and energy after a stressful day.

First, make sure to sit with your spine straight, as good posture facilitates better breathing and mindfulness.

Then, inhale slowly for four to five seconds. Next, hold your breath for another four to five seconds, but make sure that you remain calm and comfortable. Exhale slowly for four to five seconds, and finally, hold your breath again for four to five seconds before taking another inhale. You can adjust the length of each segment according to your comfort level.

Box breathing can help you focus on the process of breathing by giving each of the four main “components” an equal amount of attention — i.e., the same four to five seconds. 

By doing this, you can shift your awareness away from external distractions, stressful thoughts and memories, and heavy emotions. 

Once you’ve practiced box breathing for a while and feel comfortable with it, try lengthening your breath to help promote the relaxation response, which will allow you to feel more centered and calmer.

About Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi

For almost three decades, Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi has been at the forefront of introducing holistic fitness concepts and energy self-healing principles through its yoga, tai chi qigong, and mind-body classes. These practices aim to enhance physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Blending traditional healing philosophies with modern neuroscience, Body & Brain utilizes a unique training system to maximize the brain’s function and its integration with the body. This curriculum, known as Brain Education, is practiced in over 75 locations nationwide and various educational, wellness, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

