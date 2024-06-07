Harmony in design: Jing Sun’s transformative landscape innovations

Image courtesy of Sun Jing

In the ever-evolving world of design, where creativity meets practicality, one particular individual stands out for her passionate approach to landscape design. Landscape designer Jing Sun embodies this fusion, showcasing a profound commitment to shaping sustainable urban landscapes.

Jing’s journey into landscape design began during her undergraduate studies in 2012. Driven by a passion for merging design with environmental sustainability, she honed her skills through diverse projects, prioritizing the transformation of urban areas into sustainable, livable spaces. Motivated by the positive impact of her work on community engagement, Jing pursued further education at the University of Southern California, where she enhanced her critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Throughout her journey, Jing often pondered, “When speaking of nature within cities, is it truly natural or merely an artifact?” She observed that nature in urban settings, including courtyards, parks, lawns, and trees, undergoes human intervention, care, and maintenance. This inquiry drove her to explore the concept of urban symbiosis, seeking ways to integrate nature and humanity seamlessly. This ethos became the cornerstone of Jing’s design philosophy, emphasizing environmental sustainability and public benefit.

Jing’s innovative approach is exemplified in her residential project “Zen Garden,” where she addresses pressing environmental challenges faced by Los Angeles. Given the city’s recurrent issues with heavy rainwater and overwhelmed drainage systems in the winter season, Jing conducted extensive research into the city’s terrain and rainfall patterns. Her solution emerged in the form of bioswales—green infrastructure, seamlessly integrated into the garden design. These bioswales not only mitigate stormwater runoff issues but also enhance the garden’s aesthetic appeal.

What sets Jing apart even further is her commitment to innovation and efficiency. She seamlessly integrates traditional elements of Zen Garden with cutting-edge technology to optimize rainwater collection and management. By incorporating permeable stones and recirculating stone fountains, Jing not only adds aesthetic value but also enhances the garden’s functionality. These innovative features allow for efficient water usage and contribute to sustainable practices within the landscape. Moreover, Jing’s incorporation of smart sensors into her designs represents a forward-thinking approach to landscape architecture. These sensors enable real-time monitoring of bioswale performance, ensuring optimal functionality while minimizing water waste. Importantly, Jing achieves this technological integration without compromising the intrinsic components of Zen Garden landscapes, preserving their cultural heritage and aesthetic integrity.

Driven by a profound commitment to minimizing environmental impact, Jing meticulously selects plant species and materials to create resilient and inclusive urban spaces. Her wisdom for plant selection extends beyond mere aesthetics, as she considers various factors such as design style, soil conditions, moisture levels, pH levels, and overall landscape aesthetics. This thoughtful approach ensures that each element harmonizes seamlessly with its surroundings while fulfilling functional and aesthetic requirements. By carefully assessing these factors, Jing not only creates visually appealing landscapes but also ensures the long-term health and vitality of the urban ecosystem.

For instance, in the “Zen Garden” project previously mentioned, Jing carefully chose bamboo and Japanese maple to align with the design style and overall landscape aesthetics. She explains, “The Zen Garden project embodies the design style of Japanese gardens. In order to provide shade, scale, and aesthetic feel to the residence, using bamboo and Japanese maple is the best choice.” Not only do these plants symbolize the most representative elements of Japanese garden designs, but they also thrive in the climate conditions of Los Angeles, characterized by dry summers and rainy winters. Moreover, Jing emphasizes the seasonal characteristics of these plants, noting that the changing colors of their leaves enhance the overall aesthetic sense created by the landscape design. Additionally, the incorporation of bioswales in the design helps prevent plants from being exposed to overly moist conditions, thus protecting their health and vitality.

When it comes to selecting materials, Jing takes into account the unique Mediterranean climate of Los Angeles, which is characterized by hot and dry summers and wet winters, often accompanied by drought and an increased risk of wildfires. Although urban residents may face less immediate threat from fires, the air pollution resulting from wildfires, especially those occurring in nearby wildland areas, can still adversely affect surrounding communities. In response to these challenges, Jing opts for fire-resistant or renewable materials in her designs. She chose stone or concrete paving for pathways, reclaimed wood for benches, and cork mulch for landscaping. By incorporating such materials, Jing not only enhances the beauty and functionality of outdoor spaces but also minimizes fire risks and promotes sustainability. In essence, Jing Sun’s thoughtful approach to plant selection and material usage exemplifies her dedication to creating resilient, sustainable, and visually appealing urban landscapes that contribute positively to both the environment and the community.

Looking ahead, Jing envisions a future where landscape design serves as a catalyst for resilient, inclusive cities. With her visionary approach and unwavering dedication, she is paving the way for a brighter, greener future — one innovative design at a time. Stay tuned as Jing Sun continues to revolutionize the world of landscape design, shaping communities and inspiring change across the globe.