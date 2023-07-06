Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Hair transplant in Istanbul

Istanbul is the world’s hair transplant hub. Discover state-of-the-art clinics and skilled surgeons for natural-looking hair restoration.
Digital Journal

Published

Photo courtesy Now Aesthetic
Photo courtesy Now Aesthetic

This article is Sponsored Content by Now Aesthetic

Istanbul is renowned as a leading destination for hair transplant procedures, attracting individuals from around the world seeking effective solutions for hair loss. With its advanced techniques, experienced surgeons, and affordable prices, Istanbul has gained a strong reputation in the field of hair restoration.

FUE: The Pioneering Technique

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) stands as one of the most popular and successful hair transplant in Istanbul techniques practiced in Istanbul. It has revolutionized the field by offering a minimally invasive approach and delivering natural-looking results. FUE involves the extraction of individual hair follicles from the donor area, typically the back or sides of the head, using a specialized microsurgical tool.

The extracted hair follicles are then carefully implanted into the areas experiencing hair loss or thinning. What sets FUE apart is its ability to provide excellent results without leaving a linear scar, making it an appealing option for those who prefer to wear shorter hairstyles. Moreover, the recovery time is relatively fast, and the procedure causes minimal discomfort during and after the operation.

DHI: Precision and Innovation

Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) is another advanced technique widely available in Istanbul’s reputable hair transplant clinics. DHI takes the principles of FUE a step further by implementing a specialized pen-like device called a Choi implanter. This instrument allows surgeons to control the angle, depth, and direction of each implanted hair follicle with precision.

The Choi implanter ensures that the transplanted hair aligns naturally with the patient’s existing hair, resulting in a seamless and undetectable hairline. Additionally, the reduced handling and exposure of hair follicles during the DHI procedure enhance their survival rate and promote a higher density of transplanted hair.

Istanbul: A Haven for Hair Transplant Tourism

Beyond its expertise in hair transplant techniques, Istanbul offers a host of advantages for individuals seeking a hair restoration journey. The city’s strategic location, bridging Europe and Asia, provides a unique cultural fusion that captivates visitors. Istanbul stands as a vibrant metropolis where centuries-old history coexists with modernity.

In this article:Hair Care, Hair Transplant Industry, istanbul, Sponsored Content
Digital Journal
Written By

Content written by Digital Journal sponsors.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The Sun blasts out a powerful X-class solar flare causing radio blackouts on Earth

A giant sunspot grew 10 times wider than Earth in just 48 hours, then spat an X-class solar flare right at us.

23 hours ago
General Motors' premium Cadillac lines scored higher sales in the second quarter of 2023 General Motors' premium Cadillac lines scored higher sales in the second quarter of 2023

Business

Automakers report higher Q2 car sales in US

Leading automakers reported a jump in quarterly US car sales reflecting increased vehicle inventory levels.

21 hours ago
Meta's Threads is hoping to quickly become a major rival to Twitter Meta's Threads is hoping to quickly become a major rival to Twitter

Business

Twitter rivals pile up with Meta’s Threads launch

Facebook is jumping into the ring, launching its own contender to dethrone Twitter as the go-to website for the media, officials and celebrities.

16 hours ago
JetBlue said it will wind down a flying alliance with American Airlines after an unfavorable court ruling JetBlue said it will wind down a flying alliance with American Airlines after an unfavorable court ruling

Business

JetBlue to end American Airlines joint venture after court ruling

JetBlue said it will wind down a flying alliance with American Airlines after an unfavorable court ruling - Copyright AFP/File Stefani ReynoldsJetBlue said Wednesday...

18 hours ago