Guilherme Werner talks about representing Brazil in Mister Universe

Guilherme Werner. Photo Credit: Márcio Farias.

Internet personality Guilherme Werner chatted about representing Brazil in the 2024 Mister Universe competition in Hollywood.

Greek philosopher Aristotle once said: “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” This quote applies to Guilherme Werner.

In 2022, Werner was the winner of the “Mister Brasil CNB” pageant.

2024 Mister Universe

The Mister Universe finals will be held from December 15th to the 22nd in Los Angeles, California.

On competing in the 2024 Mister Universe, he remarked, “It’s a unique feeling to be competing, and to be able to win the title of the biggest competition in the world, I’m sure it will be an unforgettable experience.”

Repping Brazil

On representing Brazil in this forthcoming pageant, he shared, “It is always a pleasure to be able to represent my country, and take a piece of each culture to the competition. I carry great pride and responsibility.”

Daily motivations

Regarding his daily motivations, he revealed, “I believe that being a better person every day, achieving my goals, both personal and professional, as I have several dreams to fulfill.”

“Doing my best in everything, every time I needed to dedicate myself 100 percent, I got what I wanted and now it will be no different,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he stated, “I want to grow in my professional career as a model, perhaps one day as an actor.”

“I want to be a person who serves as a reference for others in terms of character, effort and success,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “When I was a child I caught the beginning of the digital era, so I followed all the evolution and I know that today we can reach everything, we must know how to use this technology wisely for the good.”

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring models, social influencers, and content creators, he said, “You have to have the same dedication every day no matter what happens.”

“Take care of your health and understand that everything in life is a process and often we cannot speed it up too much,” he added.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “The word success, for me, means having achieved my goal.”

“Achieving success means being satisfied and proud with the achievements,” he acknowledged.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, he expressed, “Continue supporting me. I’m very happy to be known and receive fans from all corners of the planet.”

“I promise that you will see the best version of Guilherme Werner in the 2024 Mister Universe,” he concluded.

To learn more about Brazilian social influencer Guilherme Werner, follow him on Instagram.