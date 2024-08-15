Gretchen Adler talks about being a social influencer and health advocate in the digital age

Gretchen Alder. Photo Courtesy of Gretchen Adler, Gretchy

Gretchen Adler is a social influencer, lifestyle sensation, mother, and health advocate. She chatted about her latest endeavors, and being a part of the digital age.

She has been affectionately dubbed as the “New Martha Stewart.” She has a social media following of over half a million followers, and she has been featured in Today and Newsweek.

Adler is known for her aesthetic and educational cooking videos, showcasing fresh, healthy, homemade meals made from scratch with thoughtful ingredients.

Her mission is to prioritize health over convenience, teaching people that optimal health is achievable while inspiring them to make homemade meals in their own kitchens and homes.

You have gone viral for teaching people how to make food from scratch. How did you start making food from scratch? What tips can you share for someone wanting to get started making meals from scratch?

I was drawn to this lifestyle after I started having babies. I wanted to provide my children with optimal nutrition and at the same time I needed to make sure that my own body was fit to nourish my babies since I was breastfeeding and planning to have more children.

Tackle one recipe and get really good at it. When you feel confident making it over and over, add another recipe to your repertoire.

What does your plan for the future include?

My goal is to spread good health to the world and transform the health of future generations.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)?

It’s an incredible tool as we now have the ability to reach worldwide audiences that we would never have been able to previously. This means that I am able to share my voice and my mission and to make real, positive change in the world.

Were there any moments in your career that have helped define you?

Having children set me on this health journey and gave me new purpose that I had never previously had. There is a resurgence of women looking to take back their homes and kitchens, and to be the ones to raise their children.

My content resonates with this movement and this is one of the reasons my brand has seen such tremendous growth in recent times.

You have over 500,000 followers! When did you start posting on Instagram? How did you grow your following so quickly?

I started posting what I was making in the kitchen while pregnant with my second baby. After receiving many questions about how I was doing something or what my recipe was, I knew that I needed to create a class for others to access the information I had gained through my research about ancestral diets.

I launched my Nourishing Kitchen Master Class after my 2nd baby was born and continued to share what I was doing in the kitchen for optimal health.

I’ve grown several hundred thousand followers in the last year because people are more ready for the content than ever before. They’re ready to take control of their food source and to live with better health.

You made Homemade goldfish crackers for your kids and the video went viral! What are a few of your favorite kid-friendly snacks to make?

Yes, this is a very popular post because most everyone is familiar with goldfish crackers, and to be able to make them in a health, nourishing way with only a few ingredients? This is exciting to people!

I love making popular dupes like Ritz Crackers, Wheat Thins, and Oreos, but if I just want to do something quick, I’ll offer my children raw cheese cubes, 100 percent grass-fed beef sticks, cucumber slices, a hard boiled pasture raised egg, or a little bowl of homemade chicken salad with a homemade mayo. The options are endless!

Can you share some of your favorite ingredients to use?

My ingredients are super simple. My focus is quality, whole, and unrefined ingredients.

So, think onion, garlic and sea salt for flavor; coconut sugar or maple syrup for sweetener, whole grains like einkorn to make fresh flour, dozens of eggs from our chickens, raw cheddar cheese, and then a freezer full of 100 percent grass fed ground beef and slow-cooking meat cuts from beef and chicken.

You show a traditional homemaker lifestyle on social media. Have you received any negative comments on social media? How do you handle any negativity?

Yes! I receive quite a bit of negativity from those who feel this life is privileged and unrealistic.

It really comes down to one’s priorities in life and how they choose to spend their time. If health is important, spend a little time in the morning or at night prepping foods for the week.

I do not waste money on ultra processed foods or fast foods as these are actually very expensive, not to mention terrible for you. My ingredients are whole, single ingredients and I have no waste.

I do not spend much time in the grocery store as most of my food is made from scratch. I also focus on seasonal produce from my garden and from local sources.

The negativity doesn’t bother me as I am focused on sharing my message with people who welcome the information and inspiration — and who are excited to take control of their health through food and healthy lifestyle.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success is something you feel inside. Do you feel that you have made an impact? The you have affected positive change? Success isn’t a place or a stopping point, it’s a journey, and as I succeed at my goals, my goals only become larger and greater.

Success is an evolution and it is life’s incredible journey. It’s what you want to make of your life!

To learn more about Gretchen Adler, follow her on Instagram.