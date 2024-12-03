Green and pleasant land? Cleanest cities in the UK revealed

South Downs National Park, England. Image by Tim Sandle

A new study reveals Dundee as the cleanest city in the UK (or at least according to the sample size), with the highest recorded air and drinking water qualities. With its highest percentage in urban cleanliness and tidiness, Exeter takes second place on the list. Milton Keynes is among the least polluted cities and has the highest quality of green spaces and parks.

This is based on a review conducted by Waste Direct. The firm analysed over 40 major cities in the UK to compile a list of the top 10 cleanest ones. As to what constitutes ‘clean’, metrics include air quality, followed by drinking water quality and garbage disposal (as the highest weighted factors).

Additional factors, such as the percentage of cleanliness and tidiness, noise pollution, green space quality, and the comfort of public spaces, were weighted equally for each, providing insights into the overall environmental health of the cities.

The data was drawn from World Population Review, ensuring reliable measurements across all locations.

The top ten were found to be:

Dundee Exeter Milton Keynes Chester Durham Oxford Belfast York Sheffield Derby

As indicated above, Dundee is in top spot. The city’s green spaces score of 80 and its high public accessibility reinforce its position as the UK’s cleanest urban centre. Second placed Exeter records the highest score in urban cleanliness metrics, supported by an efficient waste management system.

Milton Keynes ranks third with a composite score of 79. The city’s air quality score of 85.71 is among the highest in the study, along with a competitive drinking water quality. The city has the highest rate for green spaces and parks quality at 87.5, ensuring its spot as one of the cleanest cities in the UK. Chester has a composite score of 79.2, ranking fourth on the list. Scoring high in both drinking water at 90 and air quality at 81, the city creates a healthy urban environment supported by a high cleanliness level. Chester exceeds Dundee with a perfect 100 score for its comfortable public spaces, providing plenty of green spaces and parks.

Durham ranks fifth with strong drinking water quality. The city achieves a competitive score for cleanliness and offers great green spaces, earning an 86 rating for parks. Durham demonstrates effective environmental management with higher air quality than Exeter and the highest garbage disposal satisfaction rate among all the cities on the list.

Oxford holds the sixth position with a composite score of 76.6. The city delivers strong air and good drinking water quality, providing clean and healthy living space. Oxford compensates for its moderate tidiness score with a relatively high percentage of green spaces, earning a score of 88.

Belfast ranks seventh with a composite score of 76.2. The city excels in drinking water quality at 86 and earns strong garbage management ratings. Belfast’s well-kept public spaces score high, with one of the highest drinking water quality and accessibility rates, scoring 86.5. The city also has strong results in noise control and maintains high-quality green spaces.

York comes eighth among the cleanest UK cities with a 75.9 score. The city has one of the highest public accessibility rates at 88.6 and notable air quality. York gets high marks for excellent noise control, a high public accessibility rating of 87, and quality air standards at 81.

Sheffield holds the ninth spot with a composite score of 74. Despite being the largest city in the study with a population of 685,368, Sheffield maintains green space quality at 88 and strong drinking water standards scoring 84.52.

Derby completes the list of the cleanest cities in the UK with a composite score of 73. The city has great drinking water quality at 87 and competitive air quality, providing a clean environment.