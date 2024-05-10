Globetrotting through taste: 2YourTable prepares you to dine anywhere with easy-to-make recipes

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

The U.S. is truly a melting pot of cultures, and diversity makes the country stronger and more interesting. New citizens don’t just bring new perspectives on challenges — they also bring amazing foods to our table. What would America be without spaghetti from Italy, egg creams from Jewish delis, tacos from Mexico, or lager beer from Germany?

Dré Villeroy, CEO of 2YourTable, created his no-ads recipe website to introduce users to other world cuisines. His subscription service prepares them to appreciate and recognize authentic dishes when they travel. Knowing about cultures ahead of time can help celebrate the joy of culinary discovery both at home and abroad, fostering a deeper connection with cultures through their food.

“I want people to be inspired and widen their horizons,” Dré enthuses. “I hope that when they travel, they will not only go to Dubai for business but also to the Middle East or Eastern Europe after their business is done. And I hope that they’re already somewhat familiar with the food because of 2YourTable. Maybe our recipes can encourage people to travel more and try authentic versions of what we share with them.”

With a background that spans personal training to self-taught culinary skills, Dré brings a unique perspective to his latest venture. His journey from fitness to flavor has fostered an inclusive community where professional chefs and home cooks alike can share and profit from their culinary creations.

When people look for recipes, they rely on a search engine to find what they want. But this doesn’t narrow the focus to what the person is actually looking for. Recipe blogs usually show up with paid advertisers featured ahead of what could be more reliable and tastier recipes. Even worse, when you click on the blog, you must scroll through advertisements, videos, and other distractions before finding the recipe. Villeroy has the answer. For a small subscription fee, people can get a wealth of recipes without ads.

“Another benefit is that, let’s say you want to find some specific cultural dish. What do you look for?” Dré Villeroy says. “I did extensive research and found that people are really into cross-culture foods from Indian to Mexican and Italian. They’re doing a lot of heavy searches in these areas, which are pretty common cultural foods that Americans are familiar with. I wanted to extend beyond what your palate is used to. And I wanted to bring in more countries you didn’t realize existed and where people can be inspired to visit.”

Meal kits shipped to people’s homes are popular now, but Villeroy discarded that business model. These kits provide fresh ingredients and directions, but he feels their design doesn’t focus on customers’ needs. It limits the home cook’s needs by providing limited weekly selections and fresh ingredients they need to use soon, whether they’re in the mood for that dish or not.

Also, as a business owner, his costs would increase due to the high costs of shipping fresh food across the country and dealing with food spoilage. Villeroy points out that it’s best when home cooks can purchase fresh, local vegetables and other ingredients, along with expert advice from recipe professionals.

“Everything on 2YourTable is based on restaurant quality, always fresh ingredients. My plan is to show that culinary level cooking is easier than you think,” Villeroy explains. “It looks sophisticated, but there’s a simple explanation. When you’re building a complex-looking dish, you prepare the ingredients first, then separate everything as you cook. Then when you assemble everything, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have colors in there, red bell peppers and parsley, and it looks beautiful.’”

