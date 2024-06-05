Gigglewaters: Bringing a taste of 1920s New York to Florida

Frank Fine (President), Rachel Fine Wilson (CEO), and Richie Wilson (Chief Creative Officer). Photo courtesy of Gigglewaters

​​Nearly every restauranter has asked themselves this question: How do you stand out in an industry with so many themes and gimmicks? For Rachel Fine Wilson, the answer was to go retro. Rachel and her husband Richie combined their love for the charm and style of 1920s New York speakeasies with a modern flair to create Gigglewaters Social Club & Screening Room in Safety Harbor, Florida.

The inspiration for “Gigglewaters” comes from an alcoholic drink known as “giggle water,” which people in the 1920s used to drink. After moving from Brooklyn to Florida in 2015, Rachel and Richie missed the architectural charm and culture of their previous home as well as its spirit. They chose a historic building in the heart of downtown Safety Harbor with the dream of recreating that ambiance. With tin ceilings, Edison-style lighting, and a custom bar made from reclaimed wood from the historic Belleview Biltmore, they transformed this space into a speakeasy-style restaurant. They created a space that is both nostalgic and fresh with a vibe that is cozy and inviting.

Gigglewaters goes beyond the menu, it is like taking a step back in time. It is an experience that is designed to be savored as both a delicious meal and an unforgettable memory. Guests are encouraged to relax, unwind, and enjoy as they immerse themselves in a time capsule of days gone by.

Yet, when it comes to the food itself, the menu mixes classic American cuisine with new twists. Guests can enjoy over a dozen unique pure Wagyu beef burgers, bacon-wrapped deep-fried hot dogs, house-made bourbon-soaked bacon, and creative mac & cheeses. Their award-winning cocktail list and dishes like Frito pie and ricotta cheesecake bring a taste of New York to Florida. They’ve even been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Man v. Food.”

Gigglewaters is more than just a place to eat. Beyond the dining room, through a set of double doors at the back, there’s a 32-seat movie theater where guests can watch classic films from “The Goonies” to “The Godfather” while they dine. This full-service theater adds an extra layer of fun and memorability. Gigglewaters has become a community hub, hosting events from proposals and weddings to family reunions and festive movie nights.

Rachel’s commitment extends beyond creating a unique dining environment, however, she also focuses on giving back to the community. Following Hurricane Ian, she and her team provided meals to first responders, demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others — a value she inherited from her father.

Looking ahead, Rachel believes in the timeless appeal of comfort food combined with the excitement of new dining experiences, which is why she has made the decision to begin franchising Gigglewaters. Gigglewaters promises and delivers “a place of a thousand good times.” This promise is not just a catchy phrase; it’s Rachel’s commitment to every guest who walks through the doors, and she wants to continue expanding this appeal.

As Gigglewaters has just celebrated its sixth birthday, Rachel and her team are excited to keep welcoming guests to what has become a main attraction in Tampa’s eating scene. In Rachel’s world, dining is about creating a place where everyone feels like part of a larger family. She has not only accomplished this feat, but she has proven that with passion and innovation, it is possible to make your mark in a saturated industry.