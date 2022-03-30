Germany activates natural gas emergency supply plan

Liquified natural gas carrier. Source - kees torn (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Germany began preparing for eventual shortages of natural gas on Wednesday, as the country’s economy minister pointed to growing concerns that Russia could cut off deliveries unless payments on existing contracts were made in rubles.

The German government implemented the first step, or “early warning stage” of the emergency plan on Wednesday which involves setting up a crisis team of representatives from the federal and state governments, regulators, and private industry, said Robert Habeck, the economy minister, and vice-chancellor.

The New York Times is reporting the move illustrates the risk to European countries that rely on Russian oil and gas – even as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on.

On Monday, energy ministers from the Group of 7 nations rejected a demand by Russia that the country is paid for its supplies in rubles, reported Digital Journal. Many European energy companies have said payment in rubles would require a renegotiation of long-term contracts.

And as the G7 group points out, demanding payment in rubles is a clear breach of the contracts, rendering them null and void, reports whec.com.

Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation”, says the Western measures amount to “economic war.”

Reuters is reporting that on Wednesday, Russia’s most senior lawmaker said Russia could widen the demand for ruble payments to other commodities including oil, grain, fertilizers, coal, and metals, raising the risk of recession in Europe and the United States.

Russia is planning to make public its plans on demanding payment in rubles on Thursday. But regardless of the announcement, Germany’s unprecedented move is a sure sign that European countries are preparing for the gas to be cut off. Italy and Latvia have already activated warnings.

The Russian threat is serious since the EU imports 90 percent of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes, and supply industry, with Russia supplying close to 40 percent of the bloc’s gas.