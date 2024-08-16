From eating carrots to spending time outside: Debunking eye-health myths

Ray-Ban Meta 2nd generation smart glasses come with the promise of letting an AI-powered digital assistant help the wearer through the day - Copyright AFP Matthew Hatcher

Can carrots help you see in the dark? Unlikely. But which common sayings or observations about the human eye are true and which are shrouded in falsehood, myth and tradition?

There are certain established truths: An eye test every two years will help spot problems as they develop. Wearing eyeglasses will bring things into focus or help you read better. Sunglasses will help protect your eyes from UV rays.

Yet there are also myths. The company Glasses.com has presented several misconceptions. Digital Journal takes a look and the myths and the truths behind them.

Myth 1: Eating Carrots Will Perfect Your Vision

Contrary to popular belief, consuming carrots alone does not miraculously improve vision. While carrots are indeed rich in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, which is essential for eye health, they will correct vision problems on their own. A balanced diet, including carrots and other nutrient-rich foods, supports overall eye health, but it is not a cure for vision issues.

Myth 2: Staring At Screens Leads To Permanent Eye Damage

Excessive screen time can cause digital eye strain, characterised by symptoms like dry eyes, headaches, and blurred vision. However, this strain does not result in permanent eye damage.

Myth 3: Reading In Low Light Causes Vision Loss

While reading in dim light can strain the eyes and make it more difficult to focus, it will not cause permanent damage. However, prolonged reading in low light can lead to eye fatigue and discomfort.

Side-view of the human eye, viewed approximately 90° temporal. Image by Paul Savage. CC BY 2.0

Myth 4: Wearing Glasses Weakens Your Eyesight

Wearing glasses does not weaken a person’s eyesight. Glasses correct refractive errors like near-sightedness or astigmatism, providing clearer vision; they do not alter the structure or function of the eyes.

Myth 5: Using Eye Drops Can Cure All Eye Problems

While eye drops can provide temporary relief for symptoms like dryness or redness, they do not treat underlying eye conditions. Using eye drops indiscriminately without proper diagnosis and treatment can mask symptoms of more serious issues.

Myth 6: Rubbing Your Eyes Improves Vision

Many people believe that rubbing their eyes can improve vision by stimulating blood flow or enhancing clarity. However, rubbing your eyes can actually cause more harm than good.

Myth 7: Wearing Sunglasses On Cloudy Days Is Unnecessary

Some individuals think that wearing sunglasses is only necessary on sunny days when UV rays are strong. However, it can be important to wear sunglasses even on cloudy days.

Myth 8: Staying Outside For Extended Periods Strengthens Your Vision

There is a common belief that spending more time outdoors can strengthen vision, particularly in children. While outdoor activities offer various health benefits, spending time outside alone does not directly improve vision. While natural light exposure is beneficial for overall well-being and may contribute to better visual acuity, it does not address underlying vision issues or prevent vision deterioration.