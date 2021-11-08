Foundry brand turns Valyou Furniture into industrial style trendsetter

Photo courtesy Valyou Furniture

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Behind the grim facades of 19th-century industrial buildings, a new elegant lifestyle emerged in the 1960s-1970s — the loft living. In the beginning, lofts were occupied by artists who were after spacious interiors and cheap rents. With time, the style caught on, and developers in metropolitan areas such as New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and others started investing in lofts, seeing them as a hot commodity. The space stayed, rents rose. However, the appeal of the Industrial style, also known as Industrial chic, remains to these days. People of creative professions are pretty often among loft tenants, including millennials.

The task of furnishing a loft is both a challenge and fun. Some furniture manufacturers even offer ‘industrial style’ collections making a choice easier not getting one lost in the myriad of fixtures.

Valyou Furniture recently added The Foundry brand to its already vast lineup. The Foundry transforms the rustic loft style that involves exposed brick and beams into the aesthetic. So whether the loft tenant wants to keep the industrial style intact and bring it out or prefers to rely more on modern, minimalistic touches to enhance the loft’s charm, Valyou’s Foundry collection has a lot to offer.

Valyou Foundry’s proficiency in the industrial theme is present in every line of the Foundry brand, be it the living room, the dining area, the office space, or storage. Each piece has an unmistakable ‘industrial’ identity.

The Hargrave bookcase is a cross of a downsized shipping container complete with a twist-lock as the bottom part and an open shelf on top. The contraption is made of a cold-rolled steel plate and gives the impression that it can withstand decades of use and abuse for that matter. Bertz Cabinet belongs to the same class of steel-plated pieces that will last decades subject to proper care, which is minimal compared to furniture made of more traditional materials. The cabinet is complete with steel doors adorned with bolt heads and metal mesh on top and bottom as vents to display what’s behind them. The collection continues with items in tune with the minimalistic industrial style to underscore the rugged beauty of exposed brick walls and the uncluttered space.

The full scope of the Foundry brand with ideas on how to combine various fixtures and appointments is conveniently presented on the company’s website. You can also check out their Instagram page.

The content featured in this article is brand produced.